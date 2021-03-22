Coronavirus deaths were down and cases were up statewide for the week ending March 20, according to numbers provided by the state’s Department of Public Health.
There were 217 confirmed deaths, which is 20 fewer than for the week ending March 13, an 8.4 percent decline.
It’s a drop of of 62 percent since the week ending Jan. 9 which saw 562 deaths, and an 80 percent drop from the week ending April 25, which recorded 1,107 deaths. It was the worst week for deaths statewide during the pandemic, which has now stretched on for more than a year.
Cases, however, edged up by an average of 213 per day from 1,329 for the week ending March 13 to 1,542 for the week ending March 20.
The total case numbers for those two weeks were 9,306 and 10,794 respectively.
That’s an increase of about 16 percent.
The fact that deaths declined while cases increased likely reflects the fact that the majority of new cases are among those 59 and younger.
Those people are the least likely die from the disease.
The most recent two-week numbers published by DPH, which run from Feb. 28 to March 13, show that 87 percent of all new cases were among those 59 and younger.
That age group suffered 54 deaths, or 11 percent of all 487 deaths during that period.
Meanwhile, those 60 and older suffered 433 deaths, or 89 percent of the 487 deaths during that period.
While suffering 89 percent of all deaths, those over 60 contracted just 2,965, or 13 percent, of all 21,831 cases during those two weeks.
That’s a death rate of 14.6 percent.
The death rate for those between the ages of 0 and 59 who suffered 54 deaths out of 18,866 cases was about three-tenths of 1 percent.
The overall death rate was 2.2 percent.
Meanwhile, the number of those hospitalized for the virus also declined markedly, which also reflects the fact that the majority of people with the disease were under 60 and less likely to be hospitalized.
For the week ending March 20 there were an average of 609 people hospitalized per day.
That’s down 61 people, or 9.1 percent, from the week ending March 13.
The 609 number is down 73 percent from the 2,263 people per day hospitalized for the week ending Jan. 13 during the high point of the most recent surge.
The percentage of nursing home deaths continues to decline.
The percentage as of March 20 was 52.5 percent. That’s down from 64.5 from the week ending Oct. 21.
