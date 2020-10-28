ATTLEBORO — Coronavirus cases in Attleboro schools bounced up last week as the number citywide declined slightly while staying in the state’s red zone.
School officials reported six new cases, five students and one staff member.
All of the cases were contracted outside of school, according to officials.
In addition, there were 30 close contacts as a result of those cases. Twelve were in school including eight students and four staff members, and 18 were out of school including 15 students and three staff members.
The six new cases for the week ending Oct. 23 are up five from the week ending Oct. 16.
All told, since the beginning of school there have been 29 coronavirus cases in schools including 27 students and two staff members.
The 27 students represent .45 percent of the student population of about 6,000 students and .6 percent of the approximately 4,500 students participating in the hybrid mode of education, where students spend two days in school and three days learning remotely.
The remaining 1,500 students have chosen to learn remotely.
The two staff members stricken with the disease represent about .3 percent out of the total of approximately 700 staff members.
To date there have been no transmissions of the virus in the schools.
According to the statistics released Monday, there are 66 students and staff members in quarantine, which represents just under 1 percent of the 6,700 students and staff members.
Last week, the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education urged cities and towns, even those in the red zone, to keep schools open if there have been zero transmissions of the disease at school.
The state’s red zone is the highest of four color-coded categories. It indicates an average of at least eight new cases per day per 100,000 population over a 14-day period.
Attleboro has been in the red zone for four consecutive weeks, but for the week ending Oct. 22, its rate declined slightly from 12.7 to 12.0.
Meanwhile, the state as a whole has registered more than 1,000 new cases a day for five consecutive days, which has not happened since May 13-18, when the number of consecutive days was six.
The latest numbers run from 1,025 to 1,216, and average 1,121 per day.
While high, they’re still below the highest average of 2,425 per day for the week ending April 25, which was at the height of the pandemic.
At that time there were an average of 167 deaths a day.
By contrast, last week there were an average of 20 deaths per day statewide.
Last week the state as a whole was in the red zone with an incidence rate of 9.2.
All told, 76 communities out of the state’s 351 cities and towns were in the red zone which was the largest number to date. The prior week the number was 63.
