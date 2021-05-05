ATTLEBORO — Coronavirus has killed many, sickened many and created chaos in the daily lives of many.
Part of that chaos is unseen and has to do with those who keep wastewater flowing away from homes and businesses.
The virus has increased the clogging of sewer lines because people are using more disposable (but not flushable) wipes and unfortunately are flushing them.
Wipes and other items such as gloves clog sewer lines and foul wastewater machinery, including the pumps that are crucial in whisking sewage away from homes.
Last year Attleboro wastewater officials conducted a public awareness campaign to try to stem the tide of wipes and other materials flushed down toilets.
But wastewater Superintendent Thomas Hayes said the effort “had little effect” on the number of blockages.
And this week a national wastewater treatment company called Veolia North America brought attention to the problem in a press release, saying it plagues the entire Northeast region of the nation.
“Over the past year we have seen an increase in the number of gloves and wipes that people are disposing down the sewer lines, which is a strong contributing factor for buildups and blockages,” said John Oatley, senior vice president of the company’s municipal water division.
He said wipes can attach to buildups of grease in the system and create large blockages called “fatbergs” that block the flow of sewage.
Hayes said the problem has worsened since the beginning of the pandemic with so many focused on sanitizing themselves and their homes.
“We have experienced an increase in blockages at our remote sewage pumping stations throughout the city since the start of the pandemic,” he said in an email to The Sun Chronicle. “While these wipes may be labeled as disposable or flushable, they are not dispersable in water like toilet paper.”
He said many of the wipes are made from plastic fibers that do not break down and jam pump machinery.
“The wipes wrap around the impeller of the pump and cause blockages on a daily basis,” he said. “Crews then need to be dispatched to remove the pump from service and clear the obstruction.”
“Last year we did a public awareness campaign and direct mailing to areas where the blockages were frequent, (but) this had little to no effect on the number of blockages,” Hayes said.
Mickey Nowak, executive director of the Massachusetts Water Environment Association, a group of wastewater treatment facilities, said the flushing of wipes is a huge problem in the industry.
“Wipes, rags and other such non-flushable items are a big deal for collection systems and treatment facilities throughout Massachusetts and the U.S.,” he said in an email. “The problem has been magnified by the COVID pandemic as many people are now flushing hand and surface wipes.”
Meanwhile, Lee Azinheira, executive director of the Mansfield Foxboro Norton Wastewater Treatment Plant, said his facility is not having a problem at the moment and he does not want one.
“At this point we are not experiencing problems but if you are writing a story please emphasize the importance of everyone cooperating and not flushing the wipes,” he said via email. “Flushable wipes is a misnomer, they can be flushed but they create problems at pump stations and plants.”
Oatley said people need to be cautious about what they flush.
“Remember, you should not use your toilet as a trash can,” he said. “Just because something may say the word ‘flushable’ on it doesn’t mean it’s safe for sewers.”
People should pay extra attention to what they are flushing and not flush anything other than toilet paper.
Here are some “dos and don’ts” for avoiding backups in local sewer lines:
• Do not flush wipes, gloves, paper towels or other trash down the toilet, even if they’re labeled “flushable.”
• Do not pour grease down kitchen sinks or toilets. Instead, put grease in a sealed non-recyclable container and throw it out with regular garbage.
• Do not use the sink as a toilet or the toilet as a garbage disposal.
• Do toss dirty makeup, cleaning or baby wipes, tampons, sanitary pads and condoms into the trash.
