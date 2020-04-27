The Sun Chronicle circulation area added one coronavirus death and 89 cases to the growing, grim rolls over the weekend, bringing the totals to 34 and 993, respectively.
Of the 10 area communities, only Rehoboth did not provide a report, but one is expected on Tuesday.
The additional death was reported by Attleboro, bringing the total to 28 for the city.
Statewide the number of deaths reached 3,003, with a total of 56,462 cases.
The majority of deaths — 1,698, or 56 percent — occurred in nursing homes.
The state’s Department of Public Health estimated the number of coronavirus patients associated with nursing homes, which includes patients and employees, at 10,635, which is about 19 percent of all cases.
Out of the 338 nursing homes in the state, 308 have reported at least one case.
Out of the 262 nursing homes listed on Monday’s DPH report, 132, or slightly over half, had more than 30 cases of the virus, which is especially deadly for those over 80. Another 76, or 29 percent, had 10-30 cases, while 54, or 21 percent, had fewer than 10 cases.
Nursing homes with fewer than two cases were not included.
Locally, Attleboro Healthcare on George Street and Madonna Manor in North Attleboro were estimated to have more than 30 cases.
Garden Place on Pleasant Street, Life Care on Park Street and Pleasant Street Rest Home on Pleasant Street were estimated to have between 10 and 30 cases.
Older people and people with underlying medical conditions are especially susceptible to the highly contagious virus.
People who are over 80 years old account for 1,905 deaths, or 63 percent, of all deaths inside and outside of nursing homes.
All told, people over the age of 60 account for 95 percent of all coronavirus deaths.
Both assisted living facilities in Attleboro, Brookdale on Garfield Street and Christopher Heights on South Main Street, were estimated to have fewer than 10 cases of coronavirus.
All American Assisted Living in Wrentham was estimated to have 10 to 30 cases while The Branches of North Attleboro was estimated to have fewer than 10 cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.