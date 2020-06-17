Coronavirus deaths and cases continue to decline in the area and statewide.
The last seven days, June 11-17, have yielded one new death and 16 new cases from the 10-town Sun Chronicle circulation area. During the previous seven days there were three deaths and 51 new cases. The total for the area during the pandemic, which is in its 15th week, is 130 deaths and 1,783 cases.
There was good news locally for nursing homes.
None reported new deaths over the last seven days.
There have been at least 78 deaths in the 11 area nursing homes listed in a Department of Public Health report issued Wednesday.
Two of the facilities, Pleasant Street Rest Home in Attleboro and Serenity Hill Nursing in Wrentham, list one to four deaths, meaning there could be an additional six deaths. That would bring the total to 84.
Madonna Manor in North Attleboro recorded the most deaths with 23, according to DPH.
Statewide, nursing home deaths account for 63 percent of all deaths, with 4,875.
In The Sun Chronicle area, the percentage is somewhere between 60 and 64 percent depending on the actual number of deaths.
Over the last seven days, there were 280 deaths reported statewide along with 2,003 new cases.
The previous week there were 306 deaths and 2,556 cases, and the week before that there were 606 deaths and 3,858 cases.
That’s a 50 percent drop in deaths and a 66 percent drop in cases over three weeks.
Statewide there have been 7,734 deaths and 106,151 cases since the pandemic hit in mid-March.
State officials closely watch the number of patients hospitalized with the virus. It has been steadily on the decline since April 27, when 3,892 were hospitalized.
The number has dipped below 1,000 for the first time since early in the pandemic, coming in at 998 on Wednesday, a drop of 47 from Tuesday.
The number of coronavirus patients in intensive care units also dropped to a new low, 227 on Wednesday from a high of 1,089 on April 27.
As with hospitalizations, that number has been falling consistently over the last seven weeks.
In the latest DPH report, Sturdy Memorial Hospital reported just one patient in its ICU and 12 overall with coronavirus, its lowest numbers since April 1.
In addition, the number of patients on ventilators statewide has declined from 289 to 135 since June 1 when DPH began reporting those numbers.
