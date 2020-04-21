Four more deaths from coronavirus were recorded in Attleboro from Friday to Tuesday, bringing the total in the city to 22 and to 27 in the Sun Chronicle circulation area.
Meanwhile, the number of cases in the 10-town area ballooned to 714.
That news came as Gov. Charlie Baker ordered schools to remain closed for the rest of the school year and childcare facilities to be shut down until June 29.
He said the spread of the virus remains rampant and measures need to be taken.
“Right now, the Commonwealth is still in the surge,” he said at his noon press conference on Tuesday. “The data shows we’re still very much in the grips of a pandemic here in Massachusetts.”
The other five deaths were recorded in Norton, which had two, and Foxboro, Seekonk and Norfolk, which had one each.
Meanwhile, the area recorded 68 new cases since Friday, bringing the total to 714.
Wrentham reported 19 new cases, bringing its total to 46; Attleboro reported 18 and is now at 276; North Attleboro reported 17, now up to 103; Mansfield and Rehoboth each increased by six, bringing their totals to 74 and 25 respectively; and Norton had two more for a total of 64.
The other four towns did not increase. Foxboro remained at 53, Plainville at 30, Seekonk at 29 and Norfolk at 14.
For the first time on Monday, the state released the numbers of residents and staff members in nursing homes affected by the virus.
The numbers are all estimates, so a clear picture of how long-term care facilities are affected did not emerge.
But one thing is clear.
As of Tuesday, 54 percent, or 1,059 of all deaths from coronavirus in Massachusetts, occurred in nursing homes.
In Attleboro, the Golden Living Center on George Street, Garden Place Health Care on Pleasant Street, Life Care on Park Street and Pleasant Street Rest Home on Pleasant Street were all estimated to have between 10 and 30 cases.
The same number was estimated for Madonna Manor in North Attleboro.
A spokesman for the Fall River Diocesan Health Facilities, which runs Madonna Manor, said Monday no residents of that facility have died from the virus, but said the disease still presents serious problems.
“The coronavirus remains a challenge to Madonna Manor as it does to other facilities providing similar care, and the situation is an evolving one,” he said in a statement put out by the diocesan press office. “Testing is ongoing and the number of cases changing.”
At the county level, deaths and cases continue to rise.
Bristol County reported eight new deaths bringing its total to 96 on Tuesday. It reported 73 new cases for a total of 1,852.
Norfolk County had 27 new deaths, bringing its total to 290, with 102 new cases, for a total of 4,062.
Tuesday was the seventh consecutive day Norfolk County reported at least 20 deaths.
Statewide, the number of deaths reached 1,961, with 152 new ones reported Tuesday along with 1,556 new cases.
So far, 175,372 state residents have been tested for the virus with 41,199 positives, which is a rate or 23.5 percent.
As of April 16, Sturdy Memorial Hospital had tested 1,239 people for the virus and recorded 237 positive results.
That’s a rate of 19 percent.
The Sturdy numbers included 737 tests done at its South Attleboro drive-through site, where 118 of that number tested positive for a rate of 16 percent.
Tests performed at the hospital itself numbered 502, with 119 coming back positive for a rate of 23.7 percent.
As of Tuesday, Sturdy reported 53 patients with coronavirus.
Of that number, four were in the Intensive Care Unit.
