ATTLEBORO — Deaths statewide from the coronavirus remained low for the fourth consecutive week.
The number of confirmed deaths, 73, for the week ending May 1, is the lowest for a one- week period in the entire pandemic except in the beginning weeks.
Meanwhile, the number of new coronavirus cases statewide fell again for the week, marking the fourth consecutive week of decline, according to numbers provided by the state’s Department of Public Health.
The number of new cases was under 10,000 for the second week in a row at 7,668, which is a reduction of 1,440 cases from the week ending April 24.
That’s the lowest number of new cases since the week ending Oct. 31, when the number was 8,498.
Overall it was a reduction of 16 percent.
In addition, the week ending May 1 marked the first time the average daily number of those in hospitals fighting the virus went below 600 since Nov. 11.
The average number of those hospitalized per day for the week ending May 1 was 596, which is a reduction of 78 per day from the 674 recorded for the week ending April 24.
That’s a reduction of about 12 percent.
Locally, Sturdy Memorial Hospital did not have anyone in the Intensive Care Unit with the disease, according to the Department of Public Health.
That may be the first time that’s happened during the pandemic and at the very least, that’s the first time it has happened in 17 weeks.
The 73 deaths and the 7,668 new cases equals a death rate of just under 1 percent which is well below the overall percentage of 2.67 percent since the pandemic began.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the number of confirmed cases statewide is 646,982 as of May 1.
And the confirmed number of deaths is 17,266. That calculates to a death percentage of 2.67 percent.
In Bristol County, the number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic was 64,891 as of Saturday, and the number of deaths is 1,700.
Those numbers create a death percentage of 2.62 percent.
In Norfolk County, there are fewer cases, but the number of deaths is higher.
There have been 53,783 cases and 1,773 deaths which is a death percentage of 3.29 percent.
The great majority of new cases, 90.6 percent, for a two-week period ending April 24, hit those people under the age of 60, according to DPH statistics, and the majority of deaths, 74 percent, hit those over the age 60.
Out of the 22,233 cases during that period, 20,146 were among persons 59 and younger.
There were 34 deaths in that group, which is 26 percent of the total of 131 deaths.
Those 60 and over suffered 2,066 cases and 97 deaths, which is 74 percent of all deaths.
The age group with the single greatest number of cases are those between the ages of 20 and 29 which recorded 4,660 cases.
Out of that number, there were three deaths which is less than one-tenth of one percent.
