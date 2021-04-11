ATTLEBORO — Coronavirus deaths statewide dropped into double digits for the first time in 25 weeks for the week ending April 10.
The state recorded 96 confirmed deaths (98 confirmed and probable deaths) last week which is the lowest number since 58 were recorded for the week ending Oct. 10.
And on Saturday, the state’s Department of Public Health reported just three confirmed deaths and none in nursing homes.
Zero nursing home deaths last happened on Oct. 4.
Other key metrics, such as cases and hospitalizations, were also down.
The 96 deaths are a 50 percent reduction from the 192 recorded for the week ending April 3 and an 83 percent reduction since the most recent high number of 562 for the week ending Jan. 9, which also recorded the highest number of cases during the entire pandemic at 39,946.
It’s the second consecutive week deaths have dropped off.
The 96 deaths are also 92 percent lower — or 1,074 fewer — than the all time high number for one week which came in at 1,170 for the week ending April 25, 2020.
The total number of cases for the week ending April 10 fell by 1,095 from 14,094 to 12,999, a reduction of about 7.7 percent, or an average of 2,013 per day to an average of 1,857 per day.
Meanwhile, hospitalizations went down by an average of 76 per day, or about 11 percent.
The average number of those hospitalized with coronavirus was 616 per day, down from 692 from the week ending April 3.
Nursing home deaths were down to 21 from the 77 recorded in the week ending April 3 and accounted for just 21.4 percent of all 98 confirmed and probable deaths.
For the week ending Oct. 7, that number was 86 percent, and at one point during the pandemic the nursing home deaths accounted for 64.47 percent of all deaths.
That number is now down to 51.86 percent.
It has fallen steadily since the 64.47 percent was reached in the week ending Oct. 21.
Not all numbers were good for the week ending April 10.
The number of coronavirus patients in intensive care units increased from an average of 161 per day for the week ending April 3 to an average of 173 per day for the week ending April 10.
The number of patients on breathing apparatus also increased from an average of 91 per day from the week of April 3, to 99 per day or the week of April 10.
The total number of confirmed cases statewide as of April 10 was 618,054 and the total number of confirmed deaths was 17,034.
Those numbers create a death rate of 2.75 percent.
