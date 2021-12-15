With the cold weather driving people indoors, coronavirus cases have soared across the state — but the death rate has stayed level.
The percentage of deaths remains below 1 percent overall and as of Dec. 9, 88% of deaths have affected those age 60 to 80 and over.
Meanwhile, that group accounts for just 13% of all cases, which shows how dangerous the virus is for the elderly.
The 88% for that age group is up from last week, when it was 85%.
The average age of those who die from the disease is 75, according the state Department of Public Health.
From Nov. 21 through Dec. 4 there were 50,675 cases of coronavirus, the DPH reported on Dec. 9.
During that time there were 229 deaths.
That’s a death percentage of 0.45, the same percentage recorded from Nov. 14-28, when when there were 36,784 cases and 168 deaths.
The Dec. 9 report shows that those 60 to 80 and older accounted for 6,781, or 13%, of the 50,675 cases, but suffered 202 of the 229 deaths.
Meanwhile, those from the age of 20 through 59 recorded 28,394 cases, or 56%, and suffered 27 deaths, or 12%.
Those 80 and older accounted for 1,025 of the 50,675 cases, or 2%, and suffered 93 of the deaths, or 41%.
Those age 70 to 79 accounted for 1,782, or 3.5%, of the 50,675 cases and suffered 70, or 31%, of the 229 deaths.
And those from 60 to 69 accounted for 3,974, or 7.8%, of the 50,675 cases and suffered 39, or 17%, of the 229 deaths.
Those 19 and younger recorded 15,491 cases over that two-week period, or 31% of all cases, and suffered no deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.