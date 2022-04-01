Since the state began its new method of identifying coronavirus deaths on March 14, the number has gone down substantially even while the number of cases has risen.
In general, the number of deaths has diminished due to the lessened severity of the latest coronavirus variant, know as the omicron, and vaccinations, but the new counting method has impacted the totals further.
For example, in the week ending March 11 there were 147 confirmed deaths. That week there were 4,555 confirmed cases.
In the week ending March 18, the first week of the new method, the number of confirmed deaths declined to 55, a drop of 92, or 62.5%. There were 96 fewer cases for a drop of just over 2%.
The decline in deaths compared to the decline in cases is way out of proportion.
In the week ending March 25 there were 37 confirmed deaths and an increase of 1,276 cases. That’s a 32% drop in deaths coupled with a 28% increase in cases.
And in the week ending April 1 there were 37 confirmed deaths and 7,478 cases. That’s no increase in deaths and a jump of 1,743 cases, or 30%.
Level of transmission in The Sun Chronicle coverage area—Low in Bristol County; Low in Norfolk County
Number of new cases for the 10-community coverage area since March 24, 2022—141 an increase of seven or 5.2% over the 134 in the week ending March 24.
Percentage positive for the 10-community area—2.70%
Percentage vaccinated with two shots—70.25%
Percentage vaccinated with booster—37.89%
Number of people currently hospitalized at Sturdy Memorial—1 with coronavirus
Percentage hospitalized at Sturdy Memorial who are unvaccinated—0% (Coronavirus patients) one vaccinated
Number of deaths in The Sun Chronicle area since
March 24, 2022— 17, however some may have been added in due to the state’s new method of identifying coronavirus deaths
Massachusetts’ level of transmission, according to the CDC—“Low”
Percentage of positive cases in state—1.98%
Breakdown
New cases Vax rates
Attleboro 27 66.39
Foxboro 14 78.08
Mansfield 22 78.98
Norfolk 1 75.06
North Attleboro 23 69.78
Norton 18 66.64
Plainville 9 76.55
Rehoboth 5 56.34
Seekonk 7 56.59
Wrentham 15 85.11