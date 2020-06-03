Dumas First Day 1/2/18
Mansfield Town Manager Kevin Dumas

 Sun Chronicle file photo

MANSFIELD -- The coronavirus pandemic is delaying numerous jury trials, including the drunken driving case against Town Manager Kevin Dumas.

A trial scheduled for Aug. 11 will be continued since the state Supreme Judicial Court last month postponed criminal and civil jury trials until at least September because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Dumas was arrested Nov. 16 in Provincetown after he was found asleep in his SUV in a parking lot, according to a police report.

He pleaded innocent to drunken driving in Orleans District Court.

