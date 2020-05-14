The coronavirus hit two milestones in the area on Thursday that everyone hoped it would never hit.
The 10-town Sun Chronicle circulation area recorded its 100th death and topped 1,500 cases.
The exact numbers are 102 deaths and 1,508 cases.
Approximately one out of every 15 people infected with the highly contagious disease in this area has died.
Most of the victims are the elderly with the majority of those deaths among nursing home residents.
The virus has rampaged through the area and state for approximately two months, leaving devastated families and a wrecked economy in its path.
Lately, the virus has seesawed, showed signs of loosening its grip one day and then surging the next.
Thursday showed the former in the area with regard to new cases, producing only 15 after 35 emerged on Wednesday.
But the virus also showed its very deadly side, causing three new deaths after just one in each of the last two days.
One death was recorded in Attleboro and two in Wrentham.
Statewide the numbers were more discouraging with 167 new deaths, just seven fewer than Wednesday.
The number of new cases surged to 1,685, a number not approached since May 8 when cases hit 1,612.
As usual the majority of new deaths hit the nursing homes.
Out of the 167 new deaths, 102, or 61 percent, occurred in the long-term care facilities.
In addition, the number of nursing homes reporting more than 30 cases of coronavirus among residents and staff increased by three to 218, or 69.8 percent of the 312 nursing homes listed in the Department of Public Health’s daily report.
But there was positive news that may show the severity of the disease is lessening, if not its frequency.
Hospitalizations continued their downward trend, totaling 2,859.
It’s the first time that number has been under 3,000 in more than a month.
Hospitalizations is a key statistic watched by state officials as they mull ways to reopen businesses across the Commonwealth.
The number of patients in intensive care units slipped to 781.
Three weeks ago it was at 1,034, but has been on a steady decline since.
Meanwhile, the number of new cases in Bristol and Norfolk counties shot up.
Bristol reported 191 new cases, the most since May 1 when there were 212. It recorded nine new deaths, one less than Wednesday.
Norfolk reported 129 new cases after six consecutive days when there were fewer than 100 each day.
It also reported 20 new deaths, the most since May 6 when there were 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.