ATTLEBORO — Most Brennan Middle School students will return to hybrid learning on Thursday after switching to remote learning on Monday and Tuesday this week.
The school was forced to shut down in-person learning due to a shortage of staff as an increasing number of teachers quarantined for coronavirus and not enough substitute teachers were available.
However, School Supt. David Sawyer said four homerooms in the school will remain in remote mode while a cluster of coronavirus cases is investigated.
A state epidemiologist determined Tuesday that the cluster was not the result of in-school transmission of the disease, but that's not final, Sawyer said.
“More cases in the next few days could change that assessment, so we are keeping the team (the four homerooms) remote out an abundance of caution,” he told the The Sun Chronicle.
The temporary switch to full remote learning was discussed during a virtual meeting of public officials on the Zoom platform Sunday night.
In the hybrid mode, students attend school two days a week and learn remotely via the Internet three days a week.
All students learn remotely on Wednesdays.
City Councilor Todd Kobus arranged the session to discuss the status of the disease citywide, at Sturdy Memorial Hospital, in the fire department and in schools.
As of Sunday there was no outbreak of the disease or any in-school transmission of the illness at Brennan, Sawyer told the group.
“It’s simply because we have too many staff members who either tested positive or who are quarantined because they are close contacts,” he said. “It’s a complicated situation keeping the schools running. We don’t have as many subs as we normally do.”
The group included Dr. Brian Patel of Sturdy, Attleboro Fire Chief Scott Lachance, state Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, and Councilors Jay DiLisio and Cathleen Desimone.
Sawyer said city schools struggle to find enough substitute teachers in a good year, never mind one plagued by coronavirus.
And the shortage creates problems.
“There are only so many people who can be out of the building before we can’t cover all of those absences,” he said.
The two-day closure came during a surge in cases city and statewide.
Last week, Attleboro recorded 148 new cases, the biggest weekly total since the pandemic began in March.
The 10-community Sun Chronicle area recorded 541 new cases and the state recorded 17,333.
Both of those numbers were also the biggest weekly totals since the pandemic began.
To date there have been no in-school transmissions of the highly contagious disease, although Sawyer said there have been a number of cases in which the source could not be determined.
He said he may not be able to say there have been no in-school transmission of the disease for much longer.
“I fear the moment I won’t be able to say that anymore is approaching,” he told the online discussion group.
If and when that happens it would push schools into a temporary remote learning mode assuming the city remains in the coronavirus red zone, where it currently is.
The red zone is the highest of four color-coded categories established by the state based on the prevalence of the disease. Attleboro is in it because at least 5 percent of virus tests administered to residents are positive and because the city has averaged at least 10 new cases per day per 100,000 population over a 14-period.
Currently, the city is averaging 46.3 new cases per day and the rate of positive cases is at 6.99 percent, according to the state’s Department of Public Health.
Meanwhile, numbers provided by the school department show that 13 staff members have tested positive for coronavirus and another 69 have been categorized as "close contacts" of those with the disease at some point since Sept 14, when school opened.
So during that period, 82 staff members were not available to work at one point or another.
But out of the 82, more than half, 46, were unavailable for work as of Nov. 20.
The online session put together by Kobus was the 16th since the pandemic began and the first since a summer hiatus, when levels of coronavirus were much lower.
The discussion can be viewed at https://fb.watch/2513sGQMH3/ .
