The average daily number of hospitalized COVID patients has climbed in Massachusetts for eight consecutive weeks, putting pressure on nurses and other staff.
In the week ending Nov. 13, the number was 521. In the week ending Jan. 1, 2022 it more than tripled to 1,777.
However, it’s still far below the highest number recorded during the pandemic, which started in March of 2020. That number came in the week ending April 29, 2020 when it was 3,875 per day.
That was well before vaccines became available.
In the week ending Dec. 30, 2020, when vaccines were just becoming available, the average daily number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals was 2,179. So over a year there’s been a decrease of 402 patients per day.
Last year at this time, there was an average of 2,340.
So far this week, the average is 2,282, down 58 patients per day.
In the week ending Jan. 6, 2021, Sturdy Memorial Hospital was averaging 28 coronavirus patients a day and seven of them were in the intensive care unit.
So far this week, one year later, Sturdy has averaged 25 patients per day with five in the ICU.
About 79% of all coronavirus patients at Sturdy are unvaccinated, according to Sturdy spokeswoman Kathi Hague.
At one point early in the pandemic, Sturdy was averaging 38 coronavirus patients per day with seven in the ICU.
And on April 15, 2020 the hospital had 59 coronavirus patients with nine in the ICU.
Whether the current numbers will hold with the highly transmissible but less dangerous omicron variant of coronavirus in play is unknown at this point.
So at present, the patient load is something hospitals like Sturdy have seen before, but that doesn’t make it easier.
Many hospitals are suffering from reductions in staff due to the virus and some have yet to fill jobs that were left vacant when administrators fired those who refused to be vaccinated.
Sturdy’s new president and CEO, Aimee Brewer, said there are as many as 80 staff members sick every day from coronavirus or other illnesses out of the hospital’s 2,044 employees.
While that’s about 3.91% of the staff, every one of those employees has a specific job to do and when they are out someone else has to do it, which stretches other employees thin.
“It’s a big problem, but we’ve never had to close a bed or turn people away,” Brewer said in an interview Tuesday. “At all levels people are chipping in. People care about where they work.”
Many are exhausted by the stress, but Brewer had nothing but praise for the dedication and perseverance of Sturdy’s employees.
“Our staff is working in an impossible situation, but most are dedicated professionals and they just deal with it,” she said. “And they do an exceptional job.”
Despite the contagiousness of omicron, it’s likely that vaccinations have kept hospitalizations down.
In addition, the fact that more than 1 million Massachusetts residents have had coronavirus and have some level of immunity, even if unvaccinated, has also helped.
As of Wednesday there have been 1,135,380 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Massachusetts which is 16.3% of the state’s 6,964,383 population.
