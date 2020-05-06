ATTLEBORO — Two more deaths due to coronavirus were reported Wednesday along with 19 new cases in The Sun Chronicle area.
The deaths were in Attleboro and North Attleboro, bringing the totals in those towns to 35 and 20 respectively, and the area’s total to 86, while the number of cases has risen to 1,315.
Over the last seven days the area has recorded 13 deaths and 169 new cases as it tries to shake the disease that has shown no sign of easing its deadly grip statewide.
On Tuesday, 208 additional deaths were reported in Massachusetts along with 1,754 new cases.
The death toll was the most since April 29, when the number was 252. That new number exceeds the previous seven-day average of 151.
Meanwhile, the number of cases has risen for three consecutive days from 1,000 to 1,754, a number that exceeds the 1,709 average of the previous seven days.
All told, coronavirus has killed 4,420 statewide and sickened 72,025.
Wednesday was the first day most state residents were required to wear a mask in public places where social distancing is not possible.
The masks are required in all retail stores and on all forms of public transportation.
Those under the age of 2 and those who have certain medical conditions are exempt.
Nursing home deaths accounted for 60 percent of all deaths for the first time, registering 2,653 out of the 4,420 total.
In addition, 61.7 percent, or 187, of the 303 nursing homes in the state’s daily analysis reported more than 30 cases of coronavirus among residents and staff.
Assisted living facilities appear less hard hit. Of the 156 listed in the state’s report on Wednesday, only 13, or 8.3 percent, reported more than 30 cases among residents and staff.
