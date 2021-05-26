ATTLEBORO — Coronavirus cases continue to fall statewide as Gov. Charlie Baker prepares to lift the mask mandate and other restrictions on Saturday, which will allow all businesses to resume normal operations.
Masks will still be required in some instances such as in public transit operations and health care settings.
Baker plans to lift the state of emergency designation on June 15.
For the week ending May 22, the average number of new coronavirus cases per day statewide fell to 414 with a total of 2,902 reported for the week, according to numbers provided by the state’s Department of Public Health.
That’s a 93 percent drop in cases from the week ending Jan. 9, which recorded 39,946 cases, the most ever in one week during the pandemic which began in March 2020.
That week there was an average of 5,706 cases per day.
The numbers for the week ending May 22 mark the seventh consecutive week that cases have fallen. For the week ending April 3, seven weeks ago, there were 14,094 new cases or an average of 2,013 per day.
The numbers for the week ending May 22 represent an 80 percent drop from those totals.
During those seven weeks the numbers of deaths have also fallen off, ranging from 59 to 96 during that time. There were 69 confirmed deaths for the week ending May 22.
In the prior 25 weeks, the death toll was much higher and it never dipped below 100 for a week. It ranged from 113 for the week ending Oct. 24 to 562 for the week ending Jan. 9. Out of those 25 weeks, the death toll dipped below 200 just eight times.
The 69 deaths recorded last week represent an 88 percent drop from the 562 recorded for the week ending Jan. 9, which was the worst week of 2021, regarding the number of cases and number of deaths over a seven-day period.
The greatest number of deaths recorded came during the week ending April 25, 2020 when 1,170 died. The 69 last week represent a 94 percent reduction from then.
The number of hospitalizations has also significantly declined over the last two months.
For the week ending May 22, hospitalizations for the virus fell to an average of 320 per day, down by 86 patients per day from the 406 reported for week ending May 15. It marks the sixth consecutive week the average number of patients per day has fallen.
The greatest number of patients per day during the pandemic was approximately 3,875 reported in the week ending April 29, 2020. The 320 patients per day represents a 92 percent drop from that number.
The numbers locally are good as well.
For the week ending May 22, Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro averaged just over one coronavirus patient per day and none in the Intensive Care Unit. And from May 22 through May 25, the hospital reported that it had no coronavirus patients at all.
The numbers for May 26 had not been reported as of Wednesday afternoon.
