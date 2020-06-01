Coronavirus deaths hit 120 in the Attleboro area over the weekend while the number of cases topped 1,700, coming in at 1,714.
That’s the bad news.
The good news is there were no upward spikes since Friday, although it’s too early to tell how the week will progress.
But with respect to the beginning of last week, the numbers are comparable.
Last Tuesday after a three-day weekend there were two new deaths and 34 new cases.
On Monday after a two-day weekend there were two new deaths and 28 new cases.
Attleboro was responsible for most of the increase. It claimed both deaths and 16 of the 28 new cases.
At the state level the numbers continue to slide.
On Saturday, the end of Week 11 of the pandemic, the state completed its fifth consecutive week of reduced numbers of deaths and cases with totals of 464 and 4,639, respectively.
Those numbers have come down from 1,170 deaths and 16,976 cases in Week 6 of the pandemic.
And the number of hospitalizations fell from 1,991 on Friday to 1,747 on Monday.
The number of patients in intensive care units fell from 485 on Friday to 404 on Monday.
Meanwhile, deaths continued to be reported in double digits.
Last week was the first week all seven days were in double digits, down from the week before when one day hit triple digits.
That’s the first time that’s happened since Week 4 of the pandemic, April 5-11.
Over the weekend the number of deaths were 50, 78 and 48 for Saturday, Sunday and Monday, respectively. The number of new cases were 789, 664 and 326.
The 326 confirmed new cases was the lowest number since March 23 when there were just 131.
As of Monday, the totals for the state are 6,894 confirmed deaths and 97,291 confirmed cases.
On Monday, the state began to report the combined numbers of confirmed and probable new deaths and cases.
Those numbers on Monday were 7,035 and 100,805, respectively.
