The low point in the latest surge of coronavirus cases, fueled by the omicron variant, came in the week ending March 18. Statewide that week there were 4,459 cases, an average of 637 per day.
Those numbers were down from the peak of the surge, which came in the week ending Jan. 14 when there were 132,557 cases, or 18,936 per day. There were also 344 confirmed deaths from the virus that week.
But since the week ending March 18, the numbers have been rising.
For the week ending April 8, the total number of cases was 8,697, or 1,242 per day. That’s 605 more per day than in the week ending March 18, which equals a 95% increase.
While the number of cases has nearly doubled in three weeks, however, the number of deaths has fallen by more than half. In the week ending March 18 the state recorded 55 confirmed coronavirus deaths. In the week ending April 8 there were 24 confirmed deaths, a reduction of 31 or 56%.
Level of transmission in The Sun Chronicle coverage area—Low in Bristol County; Low in Norfolk County
Number of new cases for the 10-community coverage area since March 31, 2022—155 an increase of 14 or 9.9% over the 141 in the week ending March 31.
Percentage positive for the 10-community area—2.61%
Percentage vaccinated with two shots—70.36%
Percentage vaccinated with booster—38.11%
Number of people currently hospitalized at Sturdy Memorial—2 with coronavirus
Percentage hospitalized at Sturdy Memorial who are unvaccinated—0% (Coronavirus patients) two vaccinated
Number of deaths in The Sun Chronicle area since March 31, 2022 — No poll taken. There have been at least 370 deaths total since the beginning of the pandemic in March of 2020.
That a death percentage of 0.97% or just under 1% of the 37,939 cases.
Massachusetts’ level of transmission, according to the CDC—“Low”
Percentage of positive cases in state—2.38%
Breakdown
New cases Vax rates
Attleboro 29 66.52
Foxboro 12 78.18
Mansfield 18 79.08
Norfolk 8 75.16
North Attleboro 14 69.86
Norton 23 66.76
Plainville 3 76.80
Rehoboth 10 56.44
Seekonk 14 56.67
Wrentham 24 85.25