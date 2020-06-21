Coronavirus pandemic upends society's death rituals in Attleboro area and beyond

“The time is out of joint” — From William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet”
That quote from Shakespeare’s play “Hamlet” was used by retired local hospice chaplain Gretchen Robinson of Attleboro to describe the disorder and chaos inflicted upon the world by coronavirus.
As of Thursday, the disease had killed 450,137 worldwide and 117,952 in the United States.
In Massachusetts, 7,770 have fallen victim to the disease, which sickened 106,422 in the process.
And in the 10 communities covered by The Sun Chronicle, coronavirus has killed 130 and made another 1,785 ill.
Attleboro with 48 deaths, North Attleboro with 26, Wrentham with 25 and Mansfield with 13 were hit the hardest.
Among the saddest consequence of the disease is the havoc it has wrecked on the most frail among us, our fathers and mothers and our grandfathers and grandmothers — all of the elderly.
Anyone 65 and older has been especially imperiled by the disease as people in that age group account for 80 percent of all deaths nationwide, according the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta.
In Massachusetts, it’s 95 percent.
And the older the person infected with coronavirus, the greater the chance that he or she will die from coronavirus.
The 117,952 deaths in the United States, a number that grows daily, has made coronavirus the seventh leading cause of death in the nation in only three months based on a list published by the CDC.
The number is compared with the agency’s 2017 list of top 10 killers, the most recent available. In it, coronavirus falls behind heart disease, 647,457; cancer, 599,108; accidents, 169,936; chronic lower respiratory disease, 160,201; stroke, 146,383 and Alzheimer’s disease at 121,404.
Who knows how high coronavirus will climb on that list before it dies, as everyone hopes it does soon.
All told, 2,813,503 Americans died in 2017.
If that or a similar number holds true, then 4.2 percent of all deaths this year would be from coronavirus.
And it’s only been three months since the vicious, invisible bug turned the world upside down.
When Hamlet uttered that famous quote in the play, he was contemplating the disorder and confusion in the kingdom of Denmark.
And now the time is out of joint again, except this time throughout the world, with coronavirus chaos and confusion.
Later, Hamlet contemplates another catastrophe — death — as he stares at the skull of a long dead court jester named Yorick who was a friend to him as a boy, much as all the elderly have been to the young at some point in their lives.
We’re all staring at that skull today.
Consequences
But the plague of death consuming our elderly is just part of the sadness wrought by this horrific disease, which forces the afflicted to fight for every breath, some to their last.
The elderly often die in nursing homes these days that were forced to block visitors, including family, to keep from spreading the disease.
As the diseased eased its deadly grip that restriction eased as well and today outdoor visits are allowed with social distancing and masks required.
When victims were suffering, family members couldn’t be there to hold their hands or comfort them with soft words as their final moments on earth unfolded in a strange bed, in a strange place with strangers by their side.
Absent family could only sit in sorrow and wait for the end, isolated and alone, just as alone as their loved one.
“It’s traumatic,” Gretchen Robinson said. “It’s like ripping your heart out.”
And that was not the end of the suffering.
End-of-life rituals and traditions, services and celebrations were stopped by the government to prevent the spread of the disease.
Ten was set as the limit for gatherings.
Everyone counts, too — pastors, priests, hospice chaplains and funeral directors.
A small family contingent and maybe a friend or two was all that could see the deceased off to the next world.
“It’s like the rug has been pulled out from under you,” said Robinson, who officiated at many services during her tenure as a hospice chaplain. “You can’t hug anybody, you can’t touch anybody. The times are out of joint for what the needs are.”
Grieving is a difficult process.
For some, it’s more difficult than others, but when the expected and normal rituals and traditions can’t be followed, it make things even harder, she said.
The comfort derived from those rituals are “something you can’t get through a Zoom meeting,” Robinson said, referring to a social media platform that lets multiple people see and talk to each other from multiple locations on their computers.
Funeral services, memorial services and celebrations of life are based in a vast reservoir of human wisdom and they provide relief, she said.
It’s possible the repercussions of their absence may not be felt or fully understood for some time but, for the present, the new way is very hard on people, Robinson said.
“It will make their grief harder and make them feel lonelier, make them feel more bereft,” she said. “It will make them feel like something didn’t happen that was supposed to happen.”
Feelings of guilt can result from not being present for their loved ones last breath and not bringing people together after it’s exhaled to honor that person’s life.
And those who want to pay their respects can’t.
“I’m concerned that people’s grief will be impaired and that they will be suffering inside and not know what to do,” Robinson said.
One family’s experience
Wayne “Bud” Robinson, (no relation to Gretchen Robinson) died of coronavirus at the age of 83 on April 23 and none of his family, by order of the governor, could be by his side at Madonna Manor, the nursing home in North Attleboro where he spent his last months. Bud was described by his son Jim Robinson of North Attleboro as a “tough old guy,” who could be a little gruff and rough around the edges.
On the physical side, he was suffering from terminal prostate cancer, which would make his last days on this earth painful, his son said.
Bud also suffered from a broken hip and bouts of dementia and hallucinations.
So when he was hit with coronavirus, it was almost a blessing except for the additional pain he endured and there is no blessing in that.
The virus took just three days to kill him in his weakened condition, Jim said.
Before the virus hit, Jim would visit his dad, who had lived a full life, he said.
The two would watch sports in his room adorned with family photos on the wall.
Bud, who originally hailed from the Boston area, was a big Boston Bruins and Red Sox fan and was known as an excellent baseball player in the Dorchester section of Boston in his youth.
He was an electrician and was a proud 64-year member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 103.
He had just gotten his 64-year anniversary pin which he cherished.
Early in his stay at Madonna Manor, when he still had strength, father and son would head out to Mackie’s Restaurant, close by on North Washington Street, for breakfast.
His family life wasn’t perfect. There was a damaged relationship or two, Jim said.
But life in the end is hard, and no one is perfect.
And there are good moments.
“The last talk we had was positive,” Jim said. “We talked about sports and family.”
In the final days, Jim could communicate with his dad to some degree by telephone, but what he’s most grateful for was the care the nurses gave his dad.
They stood in for him.
They gave his dad comfort and him comfort.
“I loved every single nurse I came in contact with,” Jim said of the Madonna Manor staff.
But the end was not what anyone wanted.
There was suffering and there were no tender goodbyes from a family who could not be there.
But at one point Jim told his Dad he didn’t have to struggle anymore.
It was OK to let go.
“I told him ‘you put up a good fight, it’s time to get some rest,’” he said.
And so he did.
The Funeral
Jim described it as “surreal.”
His dad came from a big Catholic family and under normal circumstances the wake and the funeral would be big.
And the funeral procession would be big and the post-service gathering, if there was to be one, would be big.
But there was none of that.
It was another world for the Robinson family and it verged on the absurd.
“There were seven of us,” Robinson said. “It was surreal, we almost laughed about it.”
So, there they were, seven people in a Weymouth funeral home, which was unnaturally quiet even for a funeral home, which could accommodate many, many more.
The slide show about his dad’s life played to this tiny live audience who was very familiar with that life in a nearly empty room.
On a positive note, it was live streamed to a virtual audience as was a short service before the burial procession.
But something was missing because people are the heart and soul of a service.
Jim said the trip to the cemetery didn’t hold up too many other motorists as the cortege, such as it was, passed through the rain-drenched streets on that dismal day.
“There was a hearse and two cars,” he said. “We could see the people look at us and they realized what was going on.”
It was a truncated family burying their dead.
And when they got to the cemetery, the wind was fierce and the rain was hard and the cold was piercing and the priest juggling an umbrella in one hand and a Bible in the other tried hard not to rush and give Bud his due.
It could have been worse for the Robinson family, Jim said.
But Bud’s large extended family eased the process with a lot of support through social media and someday, in the future, they will get together in person and celebrate Bud’s life.
“I think others have had it rougher than we have,” Jim said. “There was no wailing, no crying. He lived a long, full life. We were very lucky.”
Funeral homes
In this time of death, funeral homes haven’t been able to provide the services they usually do.
But some, like Dyer-Lake Funeral Home in North Attleboro, continue to focus on what they have always done, provide the best possible service to comfort the bereaved, only on a smaller scale, Jay Elias, one of its directors, said.
“At its core, we’re still Dyer-Lake and we still adhere to the same exact principles,” he said. “It feels like the same Dyer- Lake it’s always been, just smaller. No family is losing out on quality or services. It’s just the number of people they are sharing it with.”
Elias said his clients were very understanding of Dyer-Lake’s decision to strictly enforce the 10-person rule and provide invitation-only services an effort to ensure the safety of everyone.
Those rules are different now. Up to 40 percent of funeral home’s capacity can attend and church services are allowed again with similar restrictions.
But when the restrictions were in place people understood.
“The families were wonderful,” Elias said. “We had no push back or resistance to that from the families we’ve served.”
Like other funeral homes, Dyer-Lake’s services can be live streamed to those shut out by coronavirus rules, if that’s what a family wants.
One service that was lost temporarily because of the 10-person rule was the free monthly grief support group.
But Elias said Dyer-Lake has resumed group meetings on Zoom, an online platform, which will allow the group to gather virtually.
And he said Dyer-Lake is in the process of upgrading its ability to live stream services and will keep offering it in the future as that and other enhancements evolve.
He said Dyer-Lake, like other funeral homes, is experiencing a surge in business, but it’s a surge that’s required them to adapt on the fly.
Coronavirus has created an upside down world for their clients, some of whom have experienced the harsh reality of not being able to say good-bye to a loved one in a nursing home, Elias said.
Being kept out as a loved one dies creates feelings of guilt and powerlessness for the survivors, he said, noting those conditions need special attention.
“We’re very conscious of that,” he said.
Ryan O’Hanlon, owner of Duffy-Poule Funeral Home in Attleboro, echoed many of those thoughts.
“It’s was tough for families who couldn’t have wakes and the hardest ones were for loved ones who couldn’t be there at the time of their loved one’s passing to say good-bye,” he said. “Saying good-bye through a window is heart wrenching.”
Like Dyer-Lake, O’Hanlon observed rules on numbers of people allowed to gather, but unlike Dyer-Lake, he allowed others to come in as others left, although it was restricted to family members.
“At the height of (the pandemic), it was all families,” he said. “If there were more than 10, we’d rotate them through.”
People came in one door and left by another.
The aim was to limit contact as much as possible to keep people safe.
Duffy-Poule has live-streamed services for years, but with limitations imposed by coronavirus, the demand for that service has increased, O’Hanlon said.
And while people can watch it from home, sometimes they choose to get closer.
One time, people watched a live-streamed service from their cars in Duffy-Poule’s parking lot, he said.
O’Hanlon said many people, especially older people, remain hesitant to come to a wake out fear of the virus.
That has kept attendance down even as the number of deceased increased.
Now with the government restrictions being partly lifted, more people can and attend things are improving.
“Hopefully that brings us back to some kind of normal,” O’Hanlon said. “It’s been hard for all the people who want to attend.”
Families who wanted church services were left with a big spiritual gap to fill, he said.
“Not being able to go to church was hard for a lot of families,” he said.
So now they will be able to do that, even if on a limited basis.
But even that creates an inside out, or out-of-joint experience.
Attendees have to obey social distancing rules which spreads them out all over the sanctuary, he said.
“It looks a little funny, but that’s the way it is now,” O’Hanlon said.
