Bright orange strips of tape were laid out neatly on the floor in a local CVS Pharmacy.
They were parallel and six feet apart.
Tables were placed in front of the cash registers, adding about two feet to the three-foot-wide counter.
Keep your distance was the message.
It’s called social distancing.
That’s a concept familiar to hermits, monks and those among us who are misanthropes.
It’s their way of life.
They don’t have to be reminded.
The rest of us do.
To most of us, it’s unfamiliar, even uncomfortable, and the coronavirus is the cause.
To keep the case and death counts low, we must separate.
The highly contagious respiratory disease, which is particularly dangerous for older people and people with underlying medical problems, is sweeping the globe, the U.S., the state and the Attleboro area.
On Thursday there were 15 cases in the city, fortunately no deaths.
The disease had claimed 25 lives statewide and 1,124 nationwide.
Worldwide, the death toll was 23,567 since the inferno exploded at the beginning of the year in China.
States of emergency have been declared everywhere.
People have died and jobs have been lost, millions of them.
Approximately 3.28 million people, a record number, applied for unemployment benefits last week nationwide.
That number included 148,000 in Massachusetts.
Workplaces and schools are empty.
Stay at home orders are in place and people are isolated.
The disease has shredded normal personal interactions and social connections.
There are no gatherings, parties or business meetings.
People who happen to meet a friend on the street don’t shake hands or give them a peck on the cheek.
It’s forced us all into the substitute world of sterile contact and cold electronic communication.
It’s not the same.
The separation is hard on everybody but even tougher on some, like the twin daughters, Grace and Rachel, 15, of Rick DiGiacomo, 55, and his ex-wife, Caterina Sanguinetti, 51.
The couple, who live about two miles apart in Wrentham, are on good terms and are dedicated to their daughters, who both have autism, a developmental disorder characterized by difficulties with social interaction and communication as well as restricted and repetitive behavior.
They need special care and special teachers.
Grace lives in a group home run by the Southboro-based New England Center for Children and Rachel, who attends school at NECC, splits time living with her mom and dad.
In general, autistic youngsters do better with a routine and a predictable schedule, but their schedules have been severely disrupted by the coronavirus.
Grace, who’s accustomed to coming home every weekend to visit her parents, is restricted to her group home, while Rachel, who’s accustomed to attending school with her sister every week, is confined to her parents’ homes.
Not seeing Grace in person every weekend is tough for both parents.
But if they bring her home for a weekend, a time both she and her parents treasure, then they’ll have to keep her at home until the virus abates and there’s no danger of taking it back to the group home if she should somehow come in contact with it.
It’s a tough call because, while they miss Grace, bringing her home for an extended unknown number of days, weeks or months means she won’t get the help she needs beyond what can be provided at home.
Rick, who owns Holman Insurance on County Street, and Caterina, who owns Antiques on 1A in Plainville, visit with Grace every night via the internet and FaceTime.
That hasn’t changed.
They’ve been doing that since they made the difficult decision more than three years ago that Grace needed residential care.
Rick called that decision “devastating.”
Not coming home on the weekends is a big disappointment for Grace and parents both.
“She lives for the weekends,” her dad said, noting she has not missed a weekend home in all the time she’s lived at the group home.
Grace’s mom, in a separate interview, echoed the sentiment with the same words.
And Rachel misses seeing her sister every day and sometimes just goes to Grace’s bedroom as way to be closer to her, her mom said.
“It’s a difficult time for everybody,” Caterina said.
Parents and daughters are trying to feel their way through it, she said.
“This is such an unpredictable, strange situation,” Caterina said. “We have nothing to base it on. What this calls on us to do is be very flexible and be there for our kids as much as possible and explain it to them the best we can.”
Rick said Grace has shown some frustration with the situation by acting out prompting staff members to put a “protective hold” on her at times, but overall she seems to be holding her own.
“I’d say she’s probably doing better than we are,” Rick said of himself and Caterina.
Caterina said she tries to praise her daughter as much as she can to keep her strong in the face of this new adversity, which she doesn’t fully understand.
And she wants to make sure Grace understands she’s not being abandoned.
“I tell her all the time that’s she’s so brave and so strong,” Caterina, said referring to her as “my poor little pumpkin.” “And she is, she’s working very hard.”
Meanwhile Rachel, who gets to stay with her parents but whose weekly school routine has been cancelled for the foreseeable future, gets help from a skills trainer, who happens to be a laid-off special needs teacher.
She visits daily and has known Rachel for years, which helps the youngster keep a sense of normalcy.
“Rachel’s actually doing pretty well mostly because she’s keeping occupied every day,” Rick said.
She also gets to visit her dad at his office and her mom’s business.
Grace’s weekend visits are highlighted by lunches out, or shopping trips, swimming at the YMCA or cooking.
Caterina describes Grace as “a sophisticated eater,” having a taste for such things as sushi and other exotic foods.
Eating out is one of her favorite activities.
But Grace and Rachel are usually content just being with their parents, whatever the activity is.
“Our kids don’t ask for expensive things,” Caterina said. “They are happy just to have Mom and Dad.”
Rick, a former board member of Friends of the Capron Park Zoo, said his daughters love animals and frequent the zoo.
But for the moment, the seams of this tight-knit loving family are being stretched and strained.
Their world is awry.
Grace can’t come home and it hurts.
But at least Rick knows his daughter is in good hands and he’s grateful for the staff at NECC
“God bless them,” he said. “They are saints there. I can’t say say enough about them.”
Caterina, who is also suffering physical pain from a recently broken ankle, said she’s taking it day by day and is managing for now.
It may be different in the not too distant future.
“If you call me in a couple of weeks you might get a more frazzled person,” she said. “I don’t know if I can last that long not seeing Grace and I know how much she looks forward to her weekends with Mom and Dad.”
Saturdays and Sundays are a special time.
“We live for the weekends,” she said.
For now the highly visible, bright orange strips in CVS and the stronger invisible barriers for families like that of Rick and Caterina are stuck in place, but it’s not a time for despair.
“There’s still a lot to be thankful for,” Caterina said. “I couldn’t ask for a better dad for my kids and my kids are wonderful and my kids are healthy. I’m just trying to keep it together.”
