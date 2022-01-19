While coronavirus runs rampant over the area and state, producing a record number of cases, Sturdy Memorial in Attleboro and other hospitals remain below below patient capacity.
In general, 7% to 8% of regular hospital beds and 12% of ICU beds statewide are unoccupied, according to numbers provided by the state’s Department of Public Health.
In the week ending Jan. 13, The Sun Chronicle area hit a new weekly high of 3,463 new coronavirus cases, and statewide a new weekly record of 132,557 cases was set for the 22-month pandemic.
Sturdy is licensed by the state for 126 beds but has approval to go to as many as 157 if needed in an emergency, such as the pandemic.
On Wednesday, Sturdy’s census was 131 patients
Currently the hospital is six patients over its license limit, but not anywhere near the 157-patient limit.
Out of the 131 patients at Sturdy, 12 are in the 14-bed ICU and 119 are in regular beds.
In addition, 53 of the 131 patients are coronavirus positive, according to information provided by the hospital’s public relations department.
The hospital did not say whether the positive patients are in the hospital because of coronavirus or for some other reason.
And out of the 53 patients who are positive, three are in the ICU.
As a result, the ICU is 87 percent full at the current time with three of the beds occupied by coronavirus patients.
According to numbers provided by DPH on Wednesday, the Southeastern Massachusetts area has 1,517 regular hospital beds and 172 ICU beds.
The figures released Wednesday showed that out of the 1,517 regular beds, 1,407 are occupied.
And out of the 172 ICU beds, 149 are occupied.
Statewide, there are 8,914 regular hospital beds along with 1,310 ICU beds.
As of Wednesday, 8,188, or 92%, of regular hospital beds were occupied.
And out of the 1,310 ICU beds, 1,148, or 88%, were occupied.