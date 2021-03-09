NORTON — When people suffer financially, their animals often suffer too.
As with so much else of late, coronavirus has played a role.
The virus has put people out of work or reduced their hours, making it harder to support their families and their animals, which are big part of families.
Heidi Medas, who along with her husband Bob Medas own Smokey Chestnut Farm Rescue in Norton, said horses are among the animals that have been badly impacted.
Some owners have been forced to sell them.
It’s usually not the intent, but unfortunately some wind up in cruel kill pens in Canada or Mexico.
Heidi Medas said Tuesday she’s been contacted by horse owners who have lost their jobs and their financial ability to care for them.
As a result, she and her husband have taken in a few more horses along with two high-spirited mules named Bonnie and Clyde, who are expected to arrive this weekend.
When first rescued, Bonnie and Clyde were very ill and had to be kept in quarantine for three months at $500 a month before they could be transported to Smokey Chestnut Farm.
In addition, the price of feed has gone up, adding to the financial stress on horse owners and Smokey Chestnut Farm Rescue.
Bales of hay now cost from $9 to $12 each which is an increase of $1 to $2 depending how old the hay is and where it came from.
While Smokey Chestnut has rescued more horses, there are limits to space and money, Medas said.
As a result, she said she would rather provide some financial assistance to an owner until he or she can get back on their feet.
“That’s a win-win for everybody and it doesn’t stress the horses,” Medas said.
That solves the space problem, but not the financial problem.
All told, Smokey Chestnut doles out about $4,000 a month for hay, grain and shavings, which line the stalls to keep the horses warm in the winter.
All told, the Medas’ will have 13 equines, 11 horses and two mules, when Bonnie and Clyde arrive, not to mention three goats and three pigs.
So they’re putting out an appeal for any donations big or small to push through the current tough times.
Heidi Medas said many have helped despite the financial debacle.
“It’s hard times, but it’s also beautiful times because people have been digging in to make a difference,” she said.
But more help is needed.
Anyone who would like to help can make out a check to Smokey Chestnut Farm Rescue and send it to Smokey Chestnut Farm Rescue, c/o Heidi Medas, PO Box 407, Norton, MA 02766.
Or, gift cards can be purchased in the name of Smokey Chestnut Farm Rescue at Ferestien Feed & Farm Supply in Foxboro.
