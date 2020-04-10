Attleboro suffered two more deaths from coronavirus as the number of cases surged to 167, Mayor Paul Heroux said.
The two deaths bring the city’s total to eight.
Heroux said all the victims have been 65 or older and the majority, if not all, had underlying health problems.
According to information provided by the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association, Sturdy Memorial Hospital is treating a total of 35 coronavirus patients. Seven of them are in the Intensive Care Unit.
Meanwhile, cases in the 10-community Sun Chronicle circulation area rose to 382 on Friday, an increase of 28 over Thursday.
Attleboro had the most new cases with 18.
North Attleboro and Foxboro each reported three new cases and Mansfield and Wrentham reported two each.
Norton had no additional cases.
Seekonk, Plainville, Rehoboth and Norfolk did not report.
At the county level, Bristol County reported five new deaths and 92 new cases, bringing those totals respectively to 33 and 1,086.
Norfolk County reported 14 new deaths and 209 new cases to bring the respective totals to 64 and 2,216.
The state reported 96 new deaths, the most ever for a single day.
The statewide death toll is 599. A total of 20,974 people have been infected.
