Coronavirus taking its toll on small businesses in the Attleboro area

ATTLEBORO -- The order was issued at 9:25 a.m. on March 23.
All “non-essential” businesses were required to close by noon on March 24 and they would not be allowed to reopen before April 7.
The order from Gov. Charlie Baker came under emergency powers enacted to stem the spread of coronavirus, which had shown it was deadly and spreading fast.
At the time Baker issued COVID-19 Order No. 13 there had been five coronavirus deaths and 646 cases statewide.
But the order sent a shiver down the spines of mom and pop shop owners.
And rightly so.
It would be a death knell for some and put others on life support.
If businesses reopened on April 7, things may have been different, but the disease would not reach its height until late April and the closures were kept in place.
The shutdown was first extended to May 4 and then to May 18.
And today, some businesses, those listed in Phase 4 of Baker’s reopening plan, still have not reopened.
Others like restaurants are under strict guidelines for indoor and outdoor service as they struggle to stay afloat.
The closures were especially devastating to the restaurant and entertainment industries. The dust has yet to settle. How many are gone for good is unknown at this time.
Vacant storefronts will eventually tell the tale of the toll.
Meanwhile, the human toll is easier to track.
As of Thursday, the state had recorded 8,691 confirmed and probable coronavirus deaths and 119,874 confirmed and probable cases.
Chris Carlozzi, director of the Massachusetts chapter of the National Federation of Independent Business, said the shutdowns have decimated many businesses with small profit margins even after using federal loans and their own savings to stay alive.
Many shutdowns lasted at least two months. Some are still going on.
“Many business owners have had to make anguishing decisions as federal loans funds ran out or they depleted their own savings, leading them to close their business,” Carlozzi said in emailed comments to The Sun Chronicle. “Restaurants are particularly vulnerable because they have small profit margins. They remained closed for long periods and were limited when it comes to how many customers they could serve. Other hard-hit industries include event businesses, charter bus companies, hotels and motels, gyms, tattoo and massage parlors, bars, amusements and sports promoters, and many more.”
Steve Clark, spokesperson for the Massachusetts Restaurant Association said there’s no way to know now what the impact has been.
“While the impact to small business, especially restaurants has been devastating, it is hard to get exact numbers about closings,” he said in emailed comments to The Sun Chronicle. “Some restaurants while not open may be waiting out the virus to reopen, while others have closed for good. There is no reporting method that restaurants must go through if they are closing their doors. We can speculate based on media reports, industry anecdotes and vendor delinquencies, but nothing definitive.”
A study by Lending Tree and published on the company’s website July 14 said the situation is dire nationwide for small business.
“According to Lending Tree’s analysis, between 24 percent and 40 percent of small businesses in the nation’s largest 50 metro areas are in danger of having to shut down soon if business doesn’t return to normal,” Derek Miller wrote.
Almost a third of all small businesses in the Providence and Boston metropolitan areas had less than one month worth of cash reserves when the virus hit, according to Lending Tree.
The Providence number was 31.4 percent and the Boston number was 30.3 percent.
It’s safe to say Attleboro and the nine towns nearby fall in that range as well.
More than half of the business owners said they had more than a month, but how much was not specified.
The Providence number was 53.6 percent and the Boston number was 57 percent.
Lost to the virus
One of those small business owners who had to, in Carlozzi’s words, make an anguishing decision was Jermaine T. Patterson, owner of Patterson Creations on Union Street in Attleboro.
In 2014, after two years of planning and a build-out, Patterson began what was a unique and successful venue in the heart of downtown to cater to artists, musicians and those who needed a place to stage an event in the center of the city.
He also rented space to smaller startup businesses.
Over the years, politicians like Mayor Paul Heroux staged events there. It’s where he celebrated his historic win over former mayor Kevin Dumas in 2017.
The annual Steampunk Festival has had events there. Hip hop and other concerts have been held there along with art shows showcasing local artists.
Numerous fundraisers and other events, like birthday parties, have been held there, too.
And at 52 Union St., Patterson Creations was located in the perfect spot for the future of what local officials and entrepreneurs like Patterson envisioned as a vibrant, active downtown.
It was just across the street from the Foster Building at 37 Union, an old factory which is on tap for conversion to apartments, which are likely to be rented to young professionals who commute to Boston or Providence and will use the MBTA commuter rail station a short walk away.
And he was just next door to 54 Union, another industrial building slated for conversion into apartments.
And then there’s 61 Union, currently home to Composite Modules, but which is also tapped for transformation to residential units.
An old industrial strip is about to become residential and people will want to walk to nearby venues, including Patterson’s, but unfortunately his won’t be there.
Patterson, an entrepreneur, a former city police officer and resident who believes in his city, got his start with a loan/grant from the city’s Community Development Block Grant and envisioned his business booming with more and more residences planned for downtown.
But it was not to be for the man who also serves his community as a member of The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Committee of Greater Attleboro, which brings King’s message to life every January.
Coronavirus doesn’t only kill people. It kills businesses.
“Every week we had something here,” Patterson told The Sun Chronicle last week. “To have it snuffed out by coronavirus is sickening.”
The virus hit Patterson Creations at the busiest time of its year and killed it.
“Five calls a day for events went to zero,” Patterson said.
Patterson said he made the agonizing decision to close up when all those who booked events canceled in the wake of the virus.
A whole year’s worth was gone in a flash.
As an event venue, it looks like he wouldn’t be able to get back up and running until Phase 4 of the governor’s reopening plan.
With no bookings and no definite date on when he could reopen, government loans would not be able to keep the business going, Patterson said.
And continuing to pay rent and other expenses to the tune of $5,000 a month would crush him financially.
“Because everything was canceled for the year, it would just be a band-aid,” he said of government loans. “I had to make the smart decision and just close.”
But the business is still a drain. All the furniture and equipment it took to run his enterprise is in storage and that costs money, too.
It was agonizing for Patterson, who loved the site and the business he described as the “coolest thing,” to shutter the place.
And it was a loss for the city, which had not seen anything like it, but now it’s gone.
But don’t feel too bad for Patterson. He’s not feeling bad for himself.
He not only dreams big, but acts. He’s taken his police experience and launched a security company that looks like it may benefit from coronavirus.
Patterson said his firm is in the process of providing additional security for Boston University in connection with coronavirus safety measures.
His new business will be hiring, which he said will give hope to some people now unemployed because other businesses downsized or failed.
And he hasn’t completely given up on the arts and entertainment business.
“Maybe I’ll try again in a couple of years,” he said. “In no way shape or form do I think it’s the end. I’m not going anywhere.”
Struggling to hang on
Meanwhile, over on North Main Street, another small business is struggling to hang on.
Family owned Ryan & Sons Gob Shop, a sporting goods store at 15 North Main, is suffering.
Now in its third generation of family ownership, the latest owner Thomas Joseph “TJ” Ryan got a government loan under the federal government’s Cares Act, Bob Ryan, TJ’s dad and the second generation of store ownership, said as he minded a store bereft of customers on a steamy Monday.
The fact that as many as a third of all small businesses have only a month worth of reserves sounded familiar to him.
He said the store may have had two, but after being closed for two months there was nothing left.
The loan saved the day — for the moment at least.
“Without it we would have closed up totally,” Bob Ryan said.
He said he and his son are hoping the influx of cash will take them through December, when maybe, just maybe, things will improve.
But they haven’t so far.
Attracting foot traffic has been a big problem for a long time in a downtown that’s mere shadow of its hey day in mid to late part of the 20th century when jewelry and other factories downtown spilled employees onto the streets in droves and where they in turn poured through the doors of shops big and small to get what they what they needed for their comfortable, if far from wealthy, life.
A marketing company called Zenreach recently studied how retail foot traffic has been affected by coronavirus and it’s not good.
The results as of July 30 were more than disheartening for shop owners in Massachusetts.
They were heartbreaking especially in old downtowns.
As of July 30, Massachusetts’s in-store foot traffic was only 31.2 percent of its 2019 normal, the company found. But that number was worse than it seemed.
That number represents a 17 percent increase since May 1.
The national percentage, in comparison, is currently at 45 percent according to Zenreach.
Since the onset of the pandemic, the lowest foot traffic levels in Massachusetts dipped to 12.4 percent, compared to the national low of 23 percent the Zenreach study found.
“Getting people to come back is the problem,” Ryan said.
Ryan’s has been a fixture in downtown Attleboro for 73 years.
It was founded by Bob Ryan’s dad Joe Ryan, just after the end of World War II when what has been dubbed “The Greatest Generation” set about building the nation into a powerful economic engine with big companies and small shops on Main Street USA just like Ryan & Sons.
Joe Ryan had other associated businesses including a clothing and shoe store, Bob said.
It was like a mini-retail empire and back in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s, the stores were crowded every Wednesday night when they stayed open late.
Most of the factories are gone now as city officials work to transform downtown from an industrial center to a residential center that caters to young professionals who ride the train to Boston and Providence from one that so well served the gritty, but skilled craftsmen and women who made jewelry sold worldwide and lived in working class neighborhoods rolling out from Park and North Main streets.
It may be the end of a special time.
Bob Ryan is not optimistic.
It looks like the time to concede has come.
“If somebody made an offer, I’d sell it in a second,” he said of the store. “It’s not as much fun as it used to be.”
Faring better
Not surprisingly a small cleaning company that has made a name for itself in Attleboro over the last two decades is faring better.
But that’s not to say it hasn’t lost business.
It has.
Lori Henry, who owns Nap’s Maintenance Service on South Main Street with her husband Tim Henry, said the business lost a lot of residential cleaning jobs at the height of the pandemic.
The couple has owned the business for about 17 years.
People felt safer keeping others, even cleaners, out of their homes.
But on the flip side, Nap’s picked up commercial jobs from companies still up and running because they’ve been deemed “essential” by the government and are trying to keep their employees safe.
“Our commercial has increased,” Lori Henry said. “They’re being proactive.”
The jobs involve cleaning all frequently touched surfaces like railings, door hands and knobs, light switches and more.
“It definitely made up for the residential,” she said.
And now the residential jobs are starting to come back.
And they are coming back strong.
Nap’s, which has seven employees including a new hire to help with the extra work, is booked into September, Henry said.
“We’ve been very busy,” she said.
They’re so busy they offer advice to customers with concerns until they can get there to clean.
Clean what people touch every day is the mantra.
“When people call, that’s what we stress,” Henry said.
And she urges people leave their shoes at the door.
“We give them guidance until we can get out there,” she said.
There’s no easy solution to the toll among the mom and pops, the entrepreneurs with a big dreams and little cash — those that truly make up the heart and soul of a city.
But with Congress at loggerheads, Carlozzi has a suggestion he hopes that if enacted would keep those small businesses alive and breathing till better times come along.
“State and federal lawmakers must go further by supporting them with additional funds, providing protection from liability tied to COVID-19 as they reopen,” he said. “And by not passing legislation that increases costs for small businesses.”
