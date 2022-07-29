ATTLEBORO — Coronavirus test kits are now available to city residents.
ATTLEBORO — Coronavirus test kits are now available to city residents.
Health Department Nurse Allison Brum said distribution is limited to two kits per household.
The kits are free and there are two tests in each kit.
Any resident who would like one can pick them up at the health department on the second floor of City Hall, 77 Park St.
They are also available at Attleboro Public Library at 74 North Main St. and at the Council on Aging at 25 South Main St.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
