COVID-19 test kits, similar to these handed out in California, are now available, free of charge, to Attleboro residents.

 Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times

ATTLEBORO — Coronavirus test kits are now available to city residents.

Health Department Nurse Allison Brum said distribution is limited to two kits per household.

