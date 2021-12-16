ATTLEBORO — The distribution of free coronavirus at-home test kits begins Friday, Dec. 17, and will continue until they’re gone.
The Health Department has received 7,110 kits from the state for distribution at no charge.
They are 2.1 million kits that being distributed to 102 cities and towns throughout the state, an initiative announced by Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday.
He said the at-home rapid antigen tests will be delivered to municipalities with the highest percentage of families below the poverty level.
“While these tests are widely available at many pharmacies and retail locations across the Commonwealth, we are making it even easier for residents to get free rapid testing through these initiatives,” Baker said in a press release.
“These free tests will be available for distribution to the public by each municipality, with an emphasis on increasing access for individuals and families who are facing financial hardship.”
He urged the residents to make good use of them.
“With the holidays approaching, we encourage residents to utilize rapid tests as a convenient way to keep family members and friends safe at gatherings.”
The test kits will be available at the Council on Aging, 25 South Main St., and at the Attleboro Public Library, 74 North Main St.
They will be available at all public schools for students and staff only.
Attleboro Housing Authority building residents can get the kits starting on Monday.
In addition, there will be a drive-through distribution at City Hall, 77 Park St., beginning at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22. That event will run until 3 p.m. or until the supply is gone.
The distribution will take place in the back parking lot off Pine Street.
No one will need to park or get out of their motor vehicles to get a kit.
Contact Jessica Horsman at the Attleboro Health Department 508-223-2222 ext. 3242 for more information.
