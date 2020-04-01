The number of coronavirus cases in The Sun Chronicle circulation area increased by 19 on Wednesday, bringing the total to at least 118.
That number does not reflect all 10 communities covered by the news organization because Plainville and Norfolk refused to release their totals. Plainville’s latest figure was two cases.
The latest numbers are: Attleboro, 43, North Attleboro, 24, Mansfield, 19, Norton 13, Foxboro 10 and Seekonk, 5.
The last known numbers for Rehoboth and Wrentham were one each. Neither town responded to a request for an update on Wednesday.
Bristol County went from 306 to 366 cases Tuesday and Norfolk County went from 738 to 829.
Bristol County reported one additional death and Norfolk County reported three more, according to figures from the state’s Department of Public Health. Bristol is now at three and Norfolk is at 11.
There’s been one death from the virus in Attleboro.
Meanwhile, Sturdy Memorial Hospital reported that it’s tested 419 people for coronavirus with 46 coming back positive, which is just under 11 percent.
Those numbers include patients at the hospital and the drive-through testing site in South Attleboro.
Currently, Sturdy has 14 patients with confirmed cases, including two in the intensive care unit. Another 34 are under investigation.
Statewide, the case count is up to 7,738 with 122 deaths.
Statewide, 51,738 people have been tested with 7738 coming back positive, just under 15 percent.
