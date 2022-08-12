LaSalette Vaccination Site
A woman gets a COVID-19 vaccination at LaSalette Shrine in Attleboro in early May.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in March of 2020 there have been 1,987,385 cases of coronavirus recorded in Massachusetts, according to the state Department of Public Health.

The majority of them have afflicted those age 20 to 59. That age group has come down with 1,197,070 cases, about 60% of the total.

