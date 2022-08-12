Since the beginning of the pandemic in March of 2020 there have been 1,987,385 cases of coronavirus recorded in Massachusetts, according to the state Department of Public Health.
The majority of them have afflicted those age 20 to 59. That age group has come down with 1,197,070 cases, about 60% of the total.
The second greatest number of cases afflicted those age 19 and younger. They have contracted 466,130 cases, or 23.45% of the total.
And the fewest number of cases occurred among those age 60 and older. That group was afflicted with 323,651 cases, or 16% of the total.
But it has also suffered the most deaths. Out of the 21,285 total deaths, 19,338 were over age 60. That’s nearly 91%.
The average age of those who die from coronavirus in Massachusetts is 77, according to DPH.
Those from the age of 20 to 59 suffered 1,922 deaths, or about 9%.
And those 19 and younger accounted for 25 deaths, or 0.11%.
Looked at in another way, the 25 who died in the age group 0-19 represented less than 1/100 of 1 percent of the 466,130 cases.
The 1,922 who died in the age group 20-59 represented 0.16% of the 1,197,070 who contracted the disease.
The 19,338 seniors who died represent 6% of the 323,651 who became ill with the virus.
All told, 21,285 have died from coronavirus in Massachusetts since March of 2020.
That’s just over 1% of the 1,987,385 who have become ill.
Level of transmission in the 10-community Sun Chronicle coverage area — low in Bristol County, medium in Norfolk County.
Number of new cases for the area since Aug. 4 — 230, an increase of 16, or 7.5%, from the 214 in the week ending Aug. 4.
Total number of cases in the 10-community area — 43,447.
Percentage of positive tests for the area — 8.83%, up 0.48 points from the 8.35% recorded on Aug. 4.
Percentage vaccinated with two shots — 70.82%, up 0.06 points from the week ending Aug. 4.
Total number of vaccinations in the area — 142,219 out of 200,793 residents, up 129 from the 142,090 recorded in the week ending Aug. 4.
Percentage vaccinated with booster — 40.56%, up 0.11 points from 40.45% recorded in the week ending Aug. 4.
Number of people currently hospitalized at Sturdy Memorial with coronavirus — Sturdy did not respond to census request.
Percentage of coronavirus patients hospitalized at Sturdy Memorial who are unvaccinated — NA.
Number of deaths inarea since the week ending Aug 4. No poll was taken for the week ending Aug. 11. There have been at least 391 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in March of 2020.
That’s 0.9% the 43,447 cases recorded in the area.
The current average age of death statewide is 77.
Massachusetts’ level of transmission, according to the CDC:
No counties have a high level of transmission.
Seven counties — Barnstable, Dukes, Middlesex, Nantucket, Norfolk, Plymouth and Suffolk — have medium levels of transmission.
Seven counties — Berkshire, Bristol, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester — have low levels of transmission.
Percentage of positive tests in state — 8.03%, down 0.10 points from the 8.13% recorded in the week ending Aug. 4.
