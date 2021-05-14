The number of coronavirus vaccinations continue to creep up at what seems like a snail’s pace even though all the state’s mass vaccination sites and businesses such as Walmart and CVS are open to walk-ins — no appointment needed.
For the week ending May 13, a date two days shy of the fifth full month of vaccine distribution, the number of people fully vaccinated statewide increased from 40 to 44 percent, or from 2,774,629 residents to 3,088,699.
Meanwhile, the number of people who’ve gotten at least one dose of either the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines increased from 54 to 56 percent of the state’s population, which according to the state’s Department of Public Health is just under 7 million people.
In terms of numbers, the increase went from 3,726,634 to 3,870,892.
As of Thursday, the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two shots, could be given to anyone who is 12 years old or older. A second shot is required in three weeks.
A second shot of the Moderna vaccine, available to those 18 years old and older, is required in four weeks.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, available only to those 18 and older, is a one-shot deal.
The numbers in the 10-community Sun Chronicle area are fairly close to the statewide numbers.
Out of the 198,294 residents in the area, 78,101, or 39 percent, are fully vaccinated, according to numbers posted Thursday on the state Department of Public Health website.
That’s 5 points behind the state.
And 55 percent, or 108,059 residents, have gotten at least one shot of vaccine. That’s just 1 point behind the state.
People most imperiled by coronavirus, those over the age of 65, have added 2 points to the total of those fully vaccinated, moving to 77 percent for the week ending May 13 from 75 percent for the week ending May 6.
That means that 23,759 out of the 30,877 people in the area who are 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
Meanwhile 89 percent, or 27,375, have had at least one shot.
The number of those 65 and older who are fully vaccinated has increased 10 points, from 67 to 77 percent, in the last three weeks.
The actual numbers are 20,743 and 23,759, respectively.
The percentage of those in the general population who have become fully vaccinated over the last three weeks has increased 13 points from 26 to 39 percent.
Those numbers went from 51,761 to 78,101, respectively.
What the numbers do not show are the individuals who contracted coronavirus and survived. Those individuals now have antibodies for the disease.
Statewide that number could be as high as 680,000 if “probable” cases are included. Locally, the number of those with antibodies could be as high as 16,000.
The CDC says having antibodies to the virus that causes COVID-19 may provide protection from getting infected with the virus again. But even if it does, the agency continues, it is unknown how much protection the antibodies may provide or how long this protection may last.
In The Sun Chronicle area, Wrentham has the greatest percentage of its residents fully vaccinated, 51.
Rehoboth and Seekonk are tied for the smallest percentage, 33.
With regard to those 65 and older, Norfolk has the greatest percentage of its elders fully vaccinated, 89.
Norton and Seekonk have the smallest, 71 percent each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.