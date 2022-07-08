Coronavirus vaccinations in the area have plummeted to their lowest level since The Sun Chronicle began tracking the numbers 11 months ago.
A mere 37 individuals in the 10-community Sun Chronicle coverage area became fully vaccinated during the week ending July 7.
The previous week saw the second lowest number of vaccinations, 77, for a total of 114 in two weeks.
The population of the 10 communities is 198,294 and out of that number 56,714, or 28.6%, are not vaccinated.
Statewide just 2,179 people became fully vaccinated last week bringing the total to 5,410,538, or 78% of the nearly 7 million residents.
The greatest one-week total (2,016) of people becoming fully vaccinated in the area since The Sun Chronicle began tracking the numbers came in the week ending Dec. 16, 2021.
The numbers have not approached 1,000 since that time.
On Aug. 12, 2021 there were 117,126 people in the area who were fully vaccinated, or 59% of the population.
Since August, another 24,454 people have become fully vaccinated bringing the percentage to 71.4%.
Those over age 64 have the highest vaccination rates. It’s 95% for residents age 65 to 74 and 94% for those 75 and older.
Members of those age groups are among those most vulnerable to coronavirus.
The average age of those dying from the disease in Massachusetts is 83, according to the state’s Department of Public Health.
Level of transmission in The Sun Chronicle coverage area — Low in Bristol County, medium in Norfolk County.
Number of new cases for the area since June 30, 2022 — 194, a decrease of 37, or 16%, from the 231 in the week ending June 30.
Percentage of positive tests for the 10-community area — 6.55%, up .96 points from the 5.59% recorded on June 30.
Percentage vaccinated with two shots — 71.40%
Percentage vaccinated with a booster — 40.35%
Number of people hospitalized at Sturdy Memorial as of July 5 with coronavirus — 6.
Percentage of coronavirus patients hospitalized at Sturdy who are unvaccinated — 33%; four were vaccinated, two were not.
Number of deaths in the area since the week ending May 26 — no poll taken this week. There have been at least 379 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in March of 2020.
That’s a death percentage of 0.89% of the 42,362 cases.
The current average age of death statewide is 83.
Massachusetts’ level of transmission, according to the CDC:
One county, Dukes, has a high level of transmission.
Six counties, Barnstable, Middlesex, Nantucket, Norfolk, Plymouth and Suffolk, have medium levels of transmission.
Seven counties, Berkshire, Bristol, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester, have low levels of transmission.
For more information go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/covid-by-county.html.
Percentage of positive cases in state — 6.04%, up 0.52 points from the 5.52% recorded in the week ending June 30.
Breakdown
New cases Vax rates
Attleboro 41 67.48
Foxboro 23 79.16
Mansfield 26 79.90
Norfolk 15 76.05
North Attleboro 31 70.97
Norton 14 67.45
Plainville 2 78.23
Rehoboth 13 58.34
Seekonk 17 57.63
Wrentham 12 86.43