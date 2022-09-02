Covid Vax Clinic
Greyson Pickering, 3, waits as his mom, Jennifer Pickering, fills out paperwork before getting his COVID vaccination on July 16 at Sturdy Pediatrics Associates on North Main Street in Attleboro.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

It’s been 10 weeks since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved coronavirus vaccines for children under the age of 5.

During that time, 1,282 children in that age group have gotten their first shot of vaccine in the 10 communities covered by The Sun Chronicle.

