Coronavirus vaccinations are continuing a slow but steady climb.
In the 10-community Sun Chronicle area, the rate increased by almost three-tenths of 1 percent for the week ending Oct. 14.
The actual number of people becoming fully vaccinated for the week was 543 or 0.27 percent of the area’s population of nearly 200,000.
That’s almost the same as the week ending Oct. 7 when the numbers were 553 and 0.28 percent.
The last three weeks have come in about the same at 543, 553 and 546 with an average of 547.
Four weeks ago, in the week ending Sept. 23, the number of new fully vaccinated people was 881.
The average for Sept. 23, (881) Sept. 16 (794) and Sept. 9 (842) was 839 which means there was an average drop per week of 292 or 34.8 percent in the most recent three-week period.
All told the number of fully vaccinated people in the Sun Chronicle area is now at 124,138, or 62.6 percent.
If the people who contracted coronavirus and survived are added to that number the total is 142,869, or just a hair over 72 percent who have immunity at some level.
That number is likely a little lower because some fully vaccinated people have contracted coronavirus.
Out of the 10 communities in the area — Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton, Plainville, Wrentham, Norfolk, Foxboro, Seekonk and Rehoboth — six are at 60 percent vaccinated or higher.
Two others, Attleboro and Norton, are at 59 percent and the remaining two, Rehoboth and Seekonk are at 51 percent.
Wrentham has 75 percent of its residents fully vaccinated.
In North Attleboro, just over 62 percent are.
Statewide the number of fully vaccinated people as of Oct. 14 was 4,677,864, or just over 67 percent.
The number added in the week ending Oct. 14 was 24,042, or 0.35 percent of the state’s 6,964,383 population.
If the people who contracted coronavirus and survived are added to the number of fully vaccinated people the total is 5,435,400, or 78 percent who have immunity at some level.
As above the number is likely a little lower because some fully vaccinated people have contracted coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.