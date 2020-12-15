ATTLEBORO — Sturdy Memorial Hospital received 975 doses of coronavirus vaccine Tuesday morning and plans to administer it starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday as part of a nationwide effort that's expected to be the beginning of the end for the highly contagious and sometimes deadly disease.
Dr. Brian Patel said the 975 doses would cover about half the hospital’s staff and will be given over the next week or so.
The hospital will get another 975 doses when a second shot of the vaccine is due in three weeks.
Doctors, nurses and other staff members who care for, or are likely to come into close contact with, coronavirus patients will be the first to get the vaccine, he said.
A second dose of the vaccine must be administered in 21 days, Patel said.
The U.S. Food & Drug Administration issued an “emergency use authorization” for the vaccine created by pharmaceutical giant Pfizer on Friday for anyone 16 years old and older.
Other institutions like nursing homes and other long-term care facilities are also scheduled to get shipments of the vaccine to protect workers and residents.
Nursing home residents have suffered the most deaths from the disease.
Currently in Massachusetts, 61 percent of all deaths -- 7,021 out of 11,388 -- have been among nursing home residents.
Three area nursing homes did not immediately return calls to The Sun Chronicle for comment.
Patel said Sturdy is excited its workers can finally be shielded from the disease.
“We’re very excited to get the vaccine and to provide some level of protection to those with the highest risk of exposure,” he said.
Patel said the general public can expect to start getting vaccinations in the April to May time period.
The city and region has been ravaged by the virus in the last few weeks with an explosion of cases.
Last week alone there were 914 new cases in the 10-town Sun Chronicle region.
Attleboro recorded 249 of those cases.
Since the beginning of the pandemic in March there have been at least 191 deaths in the area.
Attleboro has suffered 73 deaths.
Eight of the 10 towns in the Sun Chronicle region are in the state’s coronavirus red zone which is the zone of the highest incidence of the disease.
In addition to the fact that Pfizer has started vaccine distribution and other companies are expected to follow soon, the other bit of good news seems to be a lowering of the death rate.
Massachusetts recorded nearly twice as many confirmed and probable cases, 33,708 last week as the week ending April 25 when 16,976 cases were recorded which was the highest number until the second surge began in the fall.
But the increase in the number of cases has not, to date, registered an equal surge in deaths.
Last week there were 354 confirmed and probable deaths in the state.
In April the number was 1,170 with half as many cases.
