A correctional officer and a K9 officer at the Bristol County House of Correction have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson said.
So far, three workers at the Dartmouth complex have tested positive but no inmates have contracted the highly-contagious virus, Hodgson said in a statement Wednesday.
A nurse contracted to work in the Women's Center tested positive earlier but is now expected to return to work after being cleared by a doctor,
The correctional officer's last shift was March 31 and he began to feel ill afterward. He was tested and informed the sheriff's staff this week.
The officer worked in a specialized unit that was empty on his last day at work and had only one inmate days earlier. The inmate has shown no symptoms of the virus, according to the sheriff's office.
The K9 officer's last shift was March 28 and his primary duties are limited to patrol the outside perimeter of the Dartmouth complex during the third shift.
He had no contact with inmates and only "extremely limited" contact with other staff and the community, according to the sheriff.
The two employees will not return to work until they are medically cleared.
"Both are feeling well. They have some minor symptoms but both said, overall, that they’re feeling okay. That’s very encouraging,” Hodgson said in a tweet.
The sheriff said all employees were given masks that must be worn while inside the facilities as part of the health protocols instituted over a month ago.
Masks have been ordered for inmates and the sheriff said it is anticipated that they will arrive at the end of the week.
Advocates for prisoners have criticized Hodgson for conditions inside the facilities. He has responded that the facilities are cleaned and disinfected daily on each shift and all staff and new inmates are screened before entering the facilities.
An Attleboro lawyer, James Caramanica, said Thursday he represents about a dozen pretrial detainees held at the Bristol County Jail in New Bedford.
Although they have no complaints about the cleanliness of the jail, he said they have told him that the phones used by detainees are not cleaned after each use and social distancing is not enforced.
"They may be monitoring it but not enforcing it," Caramanica said his clients have told him.
Activists have cited similar complaints and say that although hand sanitizer is available, the prisoners must pay for it from their canteen accounts.
