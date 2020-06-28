Superheroes, villains and tales of mythic mayhem are coming to downtown North Attleboro.
On July 1, Kevin and Pamela Cole plan to open The Laughing Shield Comic Shop, at 1 Bank St. It will be the first new comic book store the area has seen in many years.
“I always thought this town would be great for it, and I had been eyeing this particular location for quite a while,” said Kevin, who designed the shop’s logo himself.
The process of opening a shop filled with books of suspense and riveting tales came with its own dramatic storyline against the backdrop of a pandemic.
“We had signed the lease one week before they shut down the state,” Pam said. “But we loved this space. It’s adorable and we just decided we could do it.”
She said neighboring shops have welcomed them enthusiastically and Pam said she feels encouraged by the number of people she sees out and about everyday.
“The foot traffic so far is fantastic, and we’re so glad to be here and not in a shopping plaza-type spot. That’s just not what we were seeking,” Pam said.
The couple bring a combination of skills to their venture. Kevin is a lifelong comic book collector and enthusiast, and Pam, with a background in finance and information technology, will run the business end of things.
Although Pam is still doing her full-time job as an independent consultant in project management, Kevin left a 23-year career as a dental technician to open the shop and devote his full energy to his decades-long passion.
“Ever since I was a kid, it was my lifelong dream to open a comic book shop,” Kevin said with a smile.
Growing up in North Attleboro, it was his experience with a different store that’s now gone that ignited his comic book interest.
“I was a paper boy when I was a kid, and I would spend all my paper route money on comic books I bought at The Lil’ Peach convenience store,“ he said.
The old “Firestorm” series, which is no longer published, was his original favorite, then “Batman” took over and Kevin spent over 30 years collecting them and others.
The Coles have created a shop that is spacious, bright and airy. There are properly spaced areas for social distancing and rows of tidy shelves offering everything from beloved classics such as “Captain America,” “Batman,” “The Hulk” and “Wonder Woman,” to a wide array of graphic novels geared to the adult reader, to a well-stocked children’s section.
Kevin said although the comic book genre has captured a new generation of fans, shop owners have had to adapt to meet changing tastes.
“This is a Netflix generation used to streaming 100% of a series, and they tend to want it all now,” he explained.
In addition to the Netflix influence, the success of Hollywood blockbuster movies based on comic book characters has played a big role in fan preferences.
“The ‘Captain America’ comic books are hugely popular and it’s helped when a big star like Chris Evans plays the role,” Kevin said. “Also, the Marvel Comics movies with Scarlett Johannson have paved the way for superhero females to be equally appealing and those comic books are big sellers.”
In fact, the shop’s Young Readers section is well stocked with comic books featuring girls as the lead character, ranging from “Aladdin” and “My Little Pony” for the youngest readers, to “Metropolis High,” “The Shadow of Batgirl,” “Superhero Girls” and a host of other titles extremely popular with tween girls.
Beyond the Hollywood effect, Kevin sees a bit of psychology at work in explaining the enduring appeal of superheroes among comic book fans, especially the ones who stay loyal and never tire of the excitement to plunge into a book.
“I think people seem drawn to a superhero when they are not using the superpowers,” he said. “They’re a superhero yet they’re still just a man. Same thing goes for the villains, I think. They’re criminals and deranged, yet they’re still a human, but a very flawed human.”
Pam believes the resurgence of the comic book business in more recent years is proof of its enduring appeal across all ages.
“Comics were a bit in decline, then the movies helped and the Marvel heroes ignited the fan base, and a younger generation has gotten into it again,” she said. “They’re excited to read their favorites.”
The Lil’ Peach store may be long gone but it seems very likely that the aisles of The Laughing Shield Comic Shop may help kids and adults alike feel the same love and enthusiasm for comic books that inspired one certain paper boy many years ago.
