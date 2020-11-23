ATTLEBORO — In light of the increasing spread of COVID-19 in the state and nationwide, courts will reduce in-person appearances and use video conferencing more, a Trial Court spokesperson said Monday.
The trial court will reduce in-person operations from Friday through Dec. 4 based on the guidance of medical experts.
Courthouses will remain open and staff will work more from home, the spokesperson said.
The number of people allowed inside courthouses has been limited and individuals are screened at the door in response to the virus.
Last month, Attleboro District Court was closed after it was determined that a lawyer who tested positive for COVID-19 was working all day at the court. There were nine other courts in the state closed the same month due to COVID-19 exposure.
“Based on the growth rate over the last two weeks in exposure and positive tests for staff and court users, which resulted in court closures, Trial Court leaders have concluded that this plan is the best approach to balancing the need to provide access to courts and protecting the health and safety of court staff and court users,” court spokesperson Erika Gully-Santiago said in a statement.
To the extent possible, matters already scheduled during this time will be held as virtual proceedings, she said.
