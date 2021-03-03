Gov. Charlie Baker says the state will open COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to teachers, child care workers and staff on March 11.
The governor says the move will add another 400,000 people who qualify to get a shot.
He said vaccine demand still outstrips supply, a situation he said will probably continue until the end of the month.
Baker said the state has received 58,000 doses of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine, but he said the state won't get more until the end of the month.
The governor made the announcement Wednesday at West Parish Elementary School in Gloucester, which is marking its 101st day of in-person learning.
Democratic Senate President Karen Spilka said Tuesday that Massachusetts needs to prioritize vaccinating teachers if it wants to open school classrooms.
Spilka made the comments as Baker has pushed to get school districts to restart in-classroom teaching — beginning with elementary schools — with a goal of eliminating remote education by April.
Locally, students in grades K-12 North Attleboro will be returning to the classroom for full-time in-person learning over the next few weeks.
Kindergarten students will come back to class full-time four days a week starting next Monday, under Superintendent Scott Holcomb’s plan. On March 15, the middle and high school students will return and the last group to come back, grades 1-5, will be back March 22.
Wednesdays will remain a remote day, however, allowing teachers to “maximize planning” for those parents who want their children to remain in fully remote mode, allowed under state rules.
Some area schools have brought some students back already. Mansfield kindergarten students returned to the classroom Monday with no reported problems. In Seekonk last week, students in grades K-2 were back in class four out of five days a week and plans are to begin phasing in the younger grades in the middle and high school as well.
Statewide, unions have been less enthusiastic about state and local plans to reopen classrooms, citing a need for teachers to be bumped up in the priority list for vaccinations. Some education officials, such as Holcomb, has said he agrees that teachers need to have a higher priority. “I’ve expressed concern (to state lawmakers) about staff members getting vaccinations as soon as possible,” he said earlier this week.
While most districts have already incorporated some in-person classroom learning for students — whether fully or by adopting a hybrid model — about 20% of districts are still fully remote, according to Baker.
The state’s largest teachers union has pushed back, accusing Baker of “callous disregard for the health and safety of school employees, students and families” by not moving teachers up the list of those eligible for COVID-19 vaccine shots.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
