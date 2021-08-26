Just in time for the new school year, students in King Philip, Plainville, Wrentham and Norfolk schools and their families can get vaccines to ward off the coronavirus.
A Pop-Up COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic is being held from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Monday at King Philip Regional High School on Franklin Street (Route 140) in Wrentham. The clinic is being held at the bus loop.
The school districts, in collaboration with Cataldo Pro EMS, will host the vaccine clinic for students 12 and older, family members and school staff.
The Pfizer vaccine will be available to area residents ages 12 and older. Those 17 and younger will need a signed waiver from a parent or guardian, but do not need an adult present with them at the time of the inoculation.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available for anyone over the age of 17.
Those interested in attending the clinic are encouraged to register in advance and provide consent for their child to be vaccinated. Parents may also accompany their children to the clinic to register and provide consent on site.
While the clinic will accept walk-ins, advanced registration is preferred as it will assist in preparing for adequate supply and staff, and will support an efficient clinic, school officials said.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is one shot, but Pfizer requires a followup shot.
A second dose clinic will be held from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the same location for those who receive the Pfizer vaccine.
Anyone with questions is encouraged to email KP Wellness Director Dot Pearl at pearld@kingphilip.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.