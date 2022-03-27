The number of coronavirus cases in area and statewide school districts went up slightly in the week ending March 24, but the numbers still represent less than 1% of student and staff populations.
In the 10-community and 14-school district Sun Chronicle area, student cases bumped up by 27 cases from 74 in the week ending March 17 to 101 in the week ending March 24.
That’s an increase of 36.48%, but it still only equals 0.33%, or a little over three tenths of 1%, of the 30,009 student population.
On the staff side, the increase was about the same percentage-wise, bumping up by six from 16 in the week ending March 17 to 22 in the week ending March 24.
That was a percentage increase of 37.5% but still only equals 0.54%, or a little over five-tenths of 1%, of the 4,065 staff population.
The 10 local communities encompassing 14 school districts include Attleboro, North Attleboro, Plainville, Foxboro, Norton, Mansfield, Wrentham, Norfolk, Rehoboth and Seekonk.
North Attleboro had the most cases with 20, and Attleboro had the second greatest number of cases with 18.
That was an increase of 20 cases over the zero cases North reported in the week ending March 17, and for Attleboro, it was an increase of 12 cases over the six the district reported in the week ending March 17.
Two districts, Foxboro Regional Charter and Dighton-Rehoboth, reported zero cases.
Foxboro and North Attleboro had the most staff cases with six and five, respectively.
Six districts reported zero staff cases including, Mansfield, Plainville, Wrentham, Dighton-Rehoboth, King Philip and Norfolk Agricultural High School.
At the state level, the number of students with coronavirus went from 1,597 in the week ending March 17 to 1,943 in the week ending March 24, which is an increase of 396, or 24.79%.
The 1,943 cases are equal to 0.22% of the 911,520 student population, or a little over two-tenths of 1%.
The number of staff cases went from 425 to 60, an increase of 176, or 41.41%.
The 601 cases are equal to 0.44%, or a little over four-tenths of 1%, of the 136,349 staff members statewide.