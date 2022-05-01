Coronavirus cases among students and staff members rose in the last two weeks but remained far below the peaks for the year.
In the 14 school districts tracked by The Sun Chronicle, the number of students who contracted the disease in the week ending April 27 was 207, which was an increase of 86 over the 121 in the week ending April 13.
The districts cover Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton, Foxboro, Wrentham, Plainville, Norfolk, Rehoboth and Seekonk.
School vacation spanned the week from April 18-22, so the days counted for the week ending April 27 were April 14 and 15 and April 25, 26 and 27.
The increase was 71%, but the total number of students with coronavirus remained well below 1% at 0.69%, or just under seven-tenths of one percent.
The peak for area student cases came in the week ending Jan. 13 when 1,924 cases, or 6.41%, of the student population of 30,009 were ill with the virus.
The only district with more than 1% of its students testing positive for the virus was Norfolk with 1.55%, or 16, of its 1,031 students coming down with the disease.
The lowest percentage of students with coronavirus was in the Foxboro Regional Charter District with 0.29%, or just under three-tenths of one percent.
In that district, five of the 1,689 students contracted the disease.
The 0.69% of student cases matched the statewide percentage of 0.69%.
All told statewide, 6,309 students tested positive for the virus out of a total population of 911,520 students.
That was an increase of 2,309 students over the 4,000 reported in the week ending April 13, which was a 58% increase.
The number of staff cases in the 14 districts increased by 35, which was a 95% increase.
In terms of numbers, the case count went from 37 to 72, which equals 1.77% of the 4,065 staff population in the 14 districts.
The highest percentage of cases among staff members was reported in Mansfield at 2.95%, which equaled 15 of the 508 members.
That number was also the greatest number in all area districts of staff members reported out with the disease.
Norfolk Agricultural High School had zero staff members out with the virus.
But, as with the students, the 72 staff members who tested positive for coronavirus was far below the peak number which was recorded in the week ending Jan. 6 when 362 members, or 8.91%, of staffers had the virus.
Statewide, the number of staff members with the disease went up by 976, or 72 percent, to 2,339, or 1.71 %, of the 136,349 staff member population.