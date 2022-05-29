Virus Outbreak

Syringes and colorful bandages are prepared as children from local schools prepare to get COVID-19 vaccines in Pittsfield last December.

 Ben Garver / The Berkshire Eagle via Associated Press

For the first time in seven weeks, the number of new coronavirus among students and staff declined.

The declines in the week ending May 25 came at both the local and statewide levels.

Among the 14 area districts tracked by The Sun Chronicle, the number of cases among students fell from 445 in the week ending May 18, to 318 in the week ending May 25.

That was a drop of 127 cases, or 28.53%.

The 318 cases is equal to 1.05% of the 30,009 students in the 14 districts.

That percent is down from the 1.48% of the previous week.

The districts encompass Attleboro, North Attleboro, Plainville, Norton, Mansfield, Foxboro, Wrentham, Norfolk, Wrentham, Seekonk and Rehoboth.

The decline among staff members was not as steep, but it was down nonetheless.

In the week ending May 18, the number of cases among staff members was 109.

In the week ending May 25, that number dropped by 5 to 104, which is a decline of 4.58%.

The 104 cases equal 2.55% of the 4,065 staff members in the 14 districts.

That 2.55% was down from the 2.68% of the previous week.

At the state level, there were 14,878 cases among students in the week ending May 18.

In the week ending May 25, that number dropped to 9,803, a decline of 5,075 cases — or 34.11%.

The 5,075 cases equal 1.07% of the 911,520 statewide student population.

The decline among staff members statewide was greater than that which was recorded locally.

In the week ending May 18, there were 4,090 cases among staff members statewide.

In the week ending May 25, that number dropped to 2,926, a decline of 1,164 cases — or 28.46%.

The 2,926 cases equal 2.14% of the 136,349 staff members statewide.

That number is down from the 2.99% from the previous week.

The greatest number of cases among students in the 14 districts this year was 1,924, recorded in the week ending Jan. 12.

That number equaled 6.41% of the area’s student population.

The greatest number of cases among staff members was 362, which was recorded in the week ending Jan. 5.

That number equaled 8.91% of the area’s staff members.

Statewide, the greatest number of student cases was 41,063, which was recorded in the week ending Jan. 12.

That number equaled 4.5% of the statewide student population.

The greatest number of staff cases recorded this year was 12,213, recorded in the week ending Jan. 5.

That number equaled 8.95% of the 136,349 staff members statewide.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.

Coronavirus cases in area schools as of May 25

Community Students Cases Pct. Staff Cases Pct.
Attleboro 5,866 80 1.36 699 23 3.29
Foxboro 2,459 11 0.44 367 6 1.63
Mansfield 3,437 39 1.13 508 14 2.75
Norfolk 1,031 27 2.61 156 5 3.20
North Attleboro 3,969 35 0.88 527 18 3.41
Norton 2,376 22 0.92 326 7 2.14
Plainville 656 8 1.22 86 2 2.32
Seekonk 2,075 13 0.62 299 2 0.66
Wrentham 921 5 0.54 156 2 1.28
Foxboro Charter 1,689 0 0.00 215 0 0.00
Dighton Rehoboth 2,569 22 0.85 348 12 3.44
King Philip 1,874 43 2.29 242 10 4.13
Bristol Aggie 499 6 1.20 55 1 1.81
Norfolk Aggie 588 7 1.19 81 2 2.47
Total May 26 30,009 318 1.05 4,065 104 2.55
Total May 19 30,009 445 1.48 4,065 109 2.68
Total May 12 30,009 438 1.46 4,065 119 2.92
Total May 5 30,009 225 0.75 4,065 58 1.42
Total April 28 30,009 207 0.69 4,065 72 1.77
Total April 14 30,009 121 0.40 4,065 37 0.91
Total April 7 30,009 90 0.29 4,065 26 0.64
Total March 31 30,009 57 0.19 4,065 20 0.49
Total March 24 30,009 101 0.33 4,065 22 0.54
Total March 17 30,009 74 0.24 4,065 16 0.39
Total March 10 30,009 87 0.29 4,065 26 0.64
Total March 3 30,009 106 0.35 4,065 32 0.78
Total Feb. 17 30,009 175 .058 4,065 19 0.46
Total Feb. 10 30,009 238 0.79 4,065 31 0.76
Total Feb. 3 30,009 403 1.34 4,065 60 1.47
Total Jan. 26 30,009 755 2.51 4,065 87 2.14
Total Jan. 19 30,009 1,146 3.82 4,065 139 3.42
Total Jan. 12 30,009 1,924 6.41 4,065 243 5.97
Total Jan. 5 30,009 1,578 5.26 4,065 362 8.91
Total Dec. 23 30,009 320 1.06 4,065 47 1.13
Total Dec. 16 30,009 259 0.86 4,065 37 0.91
Total Dec. 9 30,009 287 0.95 4,065 38 0.93

