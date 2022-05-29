For the first time in seven weeks, the number of new coronavirus among students and staff declined.
The declines in the week ending May 25 came at both the local and statewide levels.
Among the 14 area districts tracked by The Sun Chronicle, the number of cases among students fell from 445 in the week ending May 18, to 318 in the week ending May 25.
That was a drop of 127 cases, or 28.53%.
The 318 cases is equal to 1.05% of the 30,009 students in the 14 districts.
That percent is down from the 1.48% of the previous week.
The districts encompass Attleboro, North Attleboro, Plainville, Norton, Mansfield, Foxboro, Wrentham, Norfolk, Wrentham, Seekonk and Rehoboth.
The decline among staff members was not as steep, but it was down nonetheless.
In the week ending May 18, the number of cases among staff members was 109.
In the week ending May 25, that number dropped by 5 to 104, which is a decline of 4.58%.
The 104 cases equal 2.55% of the 4,065 staff members in the 14 districts.
That 2.55% was down from the 2.68% of the previous week.
At the state level, there were 14,878 cases among students in the week ending May 18.
In the week ending May 25, that number dropped to 9,803, a decline of 5,075 cases — or 34.11%.
The 5,075 cases equal 1.07% of the 911,520 statewide student population.
The decline among staff members statewide was greater than that which was recorded locally.
In the week ending May 18, there were 4,090 cases among staff members statewide.
In the week ending May 25, that number dropped to 2,926, a decline of 1,164 cases — or 28.46%.
The 2,926 cases equal 2.14% of the 136,349 staff members statewide.
That number is down from the 2.99% from the previous week.
The greatest number of cases among students in the 14 districts this year was 1,924, recorded in the week ending Jan. 12.
That number equaled 6.41% of the area’s student population.
The greatest number of cases among staff members was 362, which was recorded in the week ending Jan. 5.
That number equaled 8.91% of the area’s staff members.
Statewide, the greatest number of student cases was 41,063, which was recorded in the week ending Jan. 12.
That number equaled 4.5% of the statewide student population.
The greatest number of staff cases recorded this year was 12,213, recorded in the week ending Jan. 5.
That number equaled 8.95% of the 136,349 staff members statewide.