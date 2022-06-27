Virus Outbreak Vaccine Kids

Syringes and colorful bandages are prepared as children from local schools prepare to get COVID-19 vaccines in Pittsfield, Mass., on Monday Dec. 13, 2021.

 Ben Garver - member image share, The Berkshire Eagle

New coronavirus cases among students and staff members essentially disappeared in the 14 school districts tracked by The Sun Chronicle in the week ending June 22 as the school year drew to an end.

Cases among students and staff were the lowest recorded in the last six months.

As of June 22, there were just 16 cases among students reported in the 14 districts which include Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Plainville, Norton, Wrentham, Foxboro, Norfolk, Rehoboth and Seekonk.

That’s a reduction of 45 cases, or 73.77%, from the week ending June 15.

The 16 cases is less than one-tenth of one percent of the 30,009 students in the 14 districts.

Only four of the 14 districts reported student cases — the other 10 reported none.

The districts which reported cases were Norfolk with six, Plainville with four, Foxboro Regional Charter with two and Dighton-Rehoboth Regional with four.

There were 11 cases among staff members in the 14 districts.

Only three of the districts reported cases among staff members. They were, Norfolk with one, Wrentham with five and Foxboro Regional Charter with five.

The 11 cases represent 0.27% of the 4,065 staff members, or a little over one-quarter of one percent.

The 11 cases is a reduction of 12, or 52.17%, from the week ending June 15.

Statewide, numbers also plummeted.

In the week ending June 15, there were 3,062 cases among students statewide.

In the week ending June 22, that number had fallen to 1,180, a reduction of 1,882 cases, or 61.46%.

The 1,180 cases represent 0.13%, or a little over one-tenth of one percent, of the 511,520 students statewide.

Among staff members in the week ending June 15, there were 1,154 cases.

In the week ending June 22, there were 524, a reduction of 630 cases, or 54.59%.

The 630 cases represent 0.38%, or a little under four-tenths of one percent, of the 136,349 staff members statewide.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.

Coronavirus cases in area schools as of June 22

Community Students Cases Pct. Staff Cases Pct.
Attleboro 5,866 0 0 699 0 0
Foxboro 2,459 0 0 367 0 0
Mansfield 3,437 0 0 508 0 0
Norfolk 1,031 6 0.58 156 1 0.64
North Attleboro 3,969 0 0 527 0 0
Norton 2,376 0 0 326 0 0
Plainville 656 4 0.61 86 0 0
Seekonk 2,075 0 0 299 0 0
Wrentham 921 0 0 156 5 3.20
Foxboro Charter 1,689 2 0.11 215 5 2.32
Dighton Rehoboth 2,569 4 0.15 348 0 0
King Philip 1,874 0 0 242 0 0
Bristol Aggie 499 0 0 55 0 0
Norfolk Aggie 588 0 0 81 0 0
Total June 22 30,009 16 <0.01 4,065 11 0.27
Total June 15 30,009 61 0.20 4,065 23 0.56
Total June 9 30,009 142 0.47 4,065 34 0.83
Total June 2 30,009 236 0.78 4,065 60 1.47
Total May 26 30,009 318 1.05 4,065 104 2.55
Total May 19 30,009 445 1.48 4,065 109 2.68
Total May 12 30,009 438 1.46 4,065 119 2.92
Total May 5 30,009 225 0.75 4,065 58 1.42
Total April 28 30,009 207 0.69 4,065 72 1.77
Total April 14 30,009 121 0.40 4,065 37 0.91
Total April 7 30,009 90 0.29 4,065 26 0.64
Total March 31 30,009 57 0.19 4,065 20 0.49
Total March 24 30,009 101 0.33 4,065 22 0.54
Total March 17 30,009 74 0.24 4,065 16 0.39
Total March 10 30,009 87 0.29 4,065 26 0.64
Total March 3 30,009 106 0.35 4,065 32 0.78
Total Feb. 17 30,009 175 .058 4,065 19 0.46
Total Feb. 10 30,009 238 0.79 4,065 31 0.76
Total Feb. 3 30,009 403 1.34 4,065 60 1.47
Total Jan. 26 30,009 755 2.51 4,065 87 2.14
Total Jan. 19 30,009 1,146 3.82 4,065 139 3.42
Total Jan. 12 30,009 1,924 6.41 4,065 243 5.97
Total Jan. 5 30,009 1,578 5.26 4,065 362 8.91
Total Dec. 23 30,009 320 1.06 4,065 47 1.13
Total Dec. 16 30,009 259 0.86 4,065 37 0.91
Total Dec. 9 30,009 287 0.95 4,065 38 0.93

Tags