New coronavirus cases among students and staff members essentially disappeared in the 14 school districts tracked by The Sun Chronicle in the week ending June 22 as the school year drew to an end.
Cases among students and staff were the lowest recorded in the last six months.
As of June 22, there were just 16 cases among students reported in the 14 districts which include Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Plainville, Norton, Wrentham, Foxboro, Norfolk, Rehoboth and Seekonk.
That’s a reduction of 45 cases, or 73.77%, from the week ending June 15.
The 16 cases is less than one-tenth of one percent of the 30,009 students in the 14 districts.
Only four of the 14 districts reported student cases — the other 10 reported none.
The districts which reported cases were Norfolk with six, Plainville with four, Foxboro Regional Charter with two and Dighton-Rehoboth Regional with four.
There were 11 cases among staff members in the 14 districts.
Only three of the districts reported cases among staff members. They were, Norfolk with one, Wrentham with five and Foxboro Regional Charter with five.
The 11 cases represent 0.27% of the 4,065 staff members, or a little over one-quarter of one percent.
The 11 cases is a reduction of 12, or 52.17%, from the week ending June 15.
Statewide, numbers also plummeted.
In the week ending June 15, there were 3,062 cases among students statewide.
In the week ending June 22, that number had fallen to 1,180, a reduction of 1,882 cases, or 61.46%.
The 1,180 cases represent 0.13%, or a little over one-tenth of one percent, of the 511,520 students statewide.
Among staff members in the week ending June 15, there were 1,154 cases.
In the week ending June 22, there were 524, a reduction of 630 cases, or 54.59%.
The 630 cases represent 0.38%, or a little under four-tenths of one percent, of the 136,349 staff members statewide.