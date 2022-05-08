Virus Outbreak Vaccines Kids

Coronavirus cases among students in the Sun Chronicle area went up slightly in the week ending May 4, while cases among staff members declined.

Student cases increase by 18 in the 14 districts tracked by The Sun Chronicle — from 207 in the week ending April 27 to 225 in the week ending May 4.

That was an increase of 8.69%.

All told, the 225 cases equal 0.75% of the 30,009 student population in the area, or less than eight-tenths of one percent.

On the staff side, coronavirus cases declined by 14, from 72 in the week ending April 27, to 58 in the week ending May 4.

That was a drop of 19.44%.

The 58 cases equals 1.42% of the staff population of 4,065 in the 14-district area which includes the communities of Attleboro, North Attleboro, Plainville, Mansfield, Norton, Foxboro, Norfolk, Wrentham, Seekonk and Rehoboth.

By comparison, those numbers are considerably lower than the peak number of cases for both groups.

The highest number of student cases in the 14-district area came in the week ending Jan. 12, when 1,924 cases were reported.

That number equaled 6.41% of all students.

The highest number of staff cases, 362, were reported in the week ending Jan. 5.

That number equaled 8.91% of all staff members in the area.

Statewide, the number of student cases increased by 1,770, or 28.05%.

They rose from 6,309 in the week ending April 27, to 8,079 in the week ending May 4.

The 8,079 cases equals 0.88% of the 911,520 students statewide, or just under nine-tenths of one percent.

The number of cases among staff members increased by 297, or 12.69%, from 2,339 in the week ending April 27, to 2,636 in the week ending May 4.

The 2,636 cases equals 1.93% of the 136,348 statewide staff members.

The greatest number of student cases statewide occurred in the week ending Jan. 12 when 41,063 students were ill.

The number equals 4.46% of all 911,520 students.

The greatest number of cases among staff members statewide was 12,213 in the week ending Jan. 5.

That number equals 8.95% of all 136,349 staff members.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.

Coronavirus cases in area schools as of May 5

Community Students Cases Pct. Staff Cases Pct.
Attleboro 5,866 59 1.00 699 7 1.00
Foxboro 2,459 18 0.73 367 3 0.81
Mansfield 3,437 34 0.98 508 9 1.77
Norfolk 1,031 7 0.67 156 3 1.92
North Attleboro 3,969 30 0.75 527 7 1.32
Norton 2,376 0 0.00 326 0 0.00
Plainville 656 8 1.22 86 2 2.32
Seekonk 2,075 21 1.01 299 10 2.34
Wrentham 921 4 0.43 156 2 1.28
Foxboro Charter 1,689 5 0.29 215 5 2.32
Dighton Rehoboth 2,569 16 0.62 348 0 0.00
King Philip 1,874 10 0.53 242 2 0.82
Bristol Aggie 499 6 1.20 55 7 1.27
Norfolk Aggie 588 7 1.19 81 1 1.23
Total May 5 30,009 225 0.75 4,065 58 1.42
Total April 28 30,009 207 0.69 4,065 72 1.77
Total April 14 30,009 121 0.40 4,065 37 0.91
Total April 7 30,009 90 0.29 4,065 26 0.64
Total March 31 30,009 57 0.19 4,065 20 0.49
Total March 24 30,009 101 0.33 4,065 22 0.54
Total March 17 30,009 74 0.24 4,065 16 0.39
Total March 10 30,009 87 0.29 4,065 26 0.64
Total March 3 30,009 106 0.35 4,065 32 0.78
Total Feb. 17 30,009 175 .058 4,065 19 0.46
Total Feb. 10 30,009 238 0.79 4,065 31 0.76
Total Feb. 3 30,009 403 1.34 4,065 60 1.47
Total Jan. 26 30,009 755 2.51 4,065 87 2.14
Total Jan. 19 30,009 1,146 3.82 4,065 139 3.42
Total Jan. 12 30,009 1,924 6.41 4,065 243 5.97
Total Jan. 5 30,009 1,578 5.26 4,065 362 8.91
Total Dec. 23 30,009 320 1.06 4,065 47 1.13
Total Dec. 16 30,009 259 0.86 4,065 37 0.91
Total Dec. 9 30,009 287 0.95 4,065 38 0.93

