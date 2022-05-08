Coronavirus cases among students in the Sun Chronicle area went up slightly in the week ending May 4, while cases among staff members declined.
Student cases increase by 18 in the 14 districts tracked by The Sun Chronicle — from 207 in the week ending April 27 to 225 in the week ending May 4.
That was an increase of 8.69%.
All told, the 225 cases equal 0.75% of the 30,009 student population in the area, or less than eight-tenths of one percent.
On the staff side, coronavirus cases declined by 14, from 72 in the week ending April 27, to 58 in the week ending May 4.
That was a drop of 19.44%.
The 58 cases equals 1.42% of the staff population of 4,065 in the 14-district area which includes the communities of Attleboro, North Attleboro, Plainville, Mansfield, Norton, Foxboro, Norfolk, Wrentham, Seekonk and Rehoboth.
By comparison, those numbers are considerably lower than the peak number of cases for both groups.
The highest number of student cases in the 14-district area came in the week ending Jan. 12, when 1,924 cases were reported.
That number equaled 6.41% of all students.
The highest number of staff cases, 362, were reported in the week ending Jan. 5.
That number equaled 8.91% of all staff members in the area.
Statewide, the number of student cases increased by 1,770, or 28.05%.
They rose from 6,309 in the week ending April 27, to 8,079 in the week ending May 4.
The 8,079 cases equals 0.88% of the 911,520 students statewide, or just under nine-tenths of one percent.
The number of cases among staff members increased by 297, or 12.69%, from 2,339 in the week ending April 27, to 2,636 in the week ending May 4.
The 2,636 cases equals 1.93% of the 136,348 statewide staff members.
The greatest number of student cases statewide occurred in the week ending Jan. 12 when 41,063 students were ill.
The number equals 4.46% of all 911,520 students.
The greatest number of cases among staff members statewide was 12,213 in the week ending Jan. 5.
That number equals 8.95% of all 136,349 staff members.