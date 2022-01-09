In the week ending Jan. 7, there were 126,174 new coronavirus cases in Massachusetts.
That’s the most ever in a single week during the nearly 22-month pandemic.
It’s a 57.89% increase over the 79,908 cases in the week ending Dec. 31.
Each of the last three weeks has set a new record.
The 10-community Sun Chronicle area also set a weekly record of 2,719 new cases in the week ending Jan. 6.
And while cases soar, the number of new, fully-vaccinated people continues its painfully slow climb which indicates just about everybody who wants to get vaccinated has been vaccinated.
Appointments for vaccinations are easy to get unlike appointments to get tested for coronavirus or trying to buy an at-home test.
Most stores are sold out of the test kits almost as soon as they are on the shelves.
In the 10-community area, the number of fully vaccinated people grew by just 542 people or 0.27% or just under three-tenths of one percent.
The area includes Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton, Plainville, Foxboro, Norfolk, Wrentham, Seekonk and Rehoboth.
If not for the 244 youngsters from the age of five through 11 who became fully vaccinated — 45% of the total — the number would have been a scant 298, or 0.15%, which is less than two-tenths of one percent.
The total number vaccinated in the 10-community region is now 134,550, or 67.85%, of the area’s 198,294 population.
If the 10,757 individuals under the age of five who are not eligible for vaccination are taken out of the equation, the percentage of fully-vaccinated people in the region jumps to 71.74%
Wrentham continues to lead the area in vaccinations with a rate of 82.41% and Rehoboth continues to lag behind by about 28 points in 10th place at 54.32%.
Those from the age of 65 through 74, who are among those in the greatest danger of serious disease and dying, lead all age groups in vaccinations at 91.81%.
Those 75 and up, also in the danger zone, are right behind at 90.76%.
Those from the age of five through 11 are at 26.73%, but their vaccinations were only authorized two months ago.
Statewide, the increase in fully vaccinated people in the week ending Jan. 6 was 26,708, or 0.38%, which is just under four-tenths of one percent.
The total number vaccinated statewide as of Jan. 6 was 5,109,019, which equals about 73.35% of the 6,964,383 population.
If the 358,530 under the age of five who are not eligible for vaccination are taken out of the equation, the vaccination rate statewide goes to 77.34%.
The soaring numbers of cases is a big concern for hospitals which are being sorely taxed by the double whammy of staff shortages coupled with an increasing number of patients, as well as staff testing positive for coronavirus.
While the average daily patient count statewide is currently about 2,041 — which is far below the record daily average of 3,870 set early in the pandemic in the week ending April 29, 2020 — staff shortages are putting pressure on hospitals.
Meanwhile, if more people were vaccinated there would be fewer patients.
Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro reported that 79% of new coronavirus patients are unvaccinated.
But there may be a silver lining.
Most of those who have contracted the latest version of coronavirus known as omicron have less severe symptoms and will have acquired some level of immunity.
For example, on Jan. 7, there were 26,187 new cases and 2,637 people were hospitalized, which is 10.06% or about one in 10.
Meanwhile, deaths are down and mostly affect those over the age of 60 and those with underlying conditions.
Out of the 126,174 new cases in the week ending Jan. 6, there were 285 deaths which equals 0.22%, or a little over two-tenths of one percent.
The highest death rate recorded came in the week ending June 20, 2020, when there were just 1,158 cases and 227 deaths for a death percentage of 19.6%, or about one in five.
And according to numbers provided by the state’s Department of Public Health, there were 158,672 new cases of coronavirus in a two-week period ending Jan. 1.
Out of that number, there were 457 deaths, or 0.28%,, which is just under three-tenths of one percent.
The greatest number of deaths, 364, or 79.64% occurred among those 60 years old and older.
If the 50-year-olds are included, the numbers jump to 421 and 92%, respectively.
Those 60 and older had the fewest number of cases, 16,412, or 10.34%, and the greatest number of deaths, which has been true since the beginning of the pandemic.
