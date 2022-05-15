KPHS Vax Site
Hudson Chavre of Cataldo Pro EMS administers the Pfizer vaccine last August to a student at King Philip High School.

 MARK STOCKWELL / THE SUN CHRONICLE

Coronavirus cases doubled among students and staff during the week ending May 12 in the 14 school districts tracked by The Sun Chronicle.

Among students, the number of cases went from 225 in the week ending May 5 to 438 in the week ending May 12.

That was a 94.66% increase.

Out of the 30,009 students in the 14 districts, the percentage of students contracting the disease was 1.46%.

The districts encompass Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton, Plainville, Foxboro, Wrentham, Norfolk, Seekonk and Rehoboth.

Meanwhile, cases among staff members more than doubled.

The number of cases in the week ending May 5 was 58. In the week ending May 12 the number was 119.

That was an increase in cases of 105.72%.

Statewide, the number of cases among students went from 8,079 in the week ending May 5 to 13,380 in the week ending May 12.

That was an increase of 5,301 cases, or 65.61%.

The 13,380 cases is 1.46% of the 911,520 students statewide — the same as the percentage in the 14 districts tracked by The Sun Chronicle.

Among staff members, the increase statewide went from 2,636 to 4,030, which was an increase of 1,394, or 52.88%.

All told, the 4,030 represent 2.95% of the 136,349 staff members statewide.

The increases come as an eight-week surge of the BA.2.12.1 sub-variant of the omicron variant of coronavirus has spread among the population.

In the 10-community Sun Chronicle area the number of weekly cases increased from 404 in the week ending May 6, to 489 in the week ending May 13.

That was an increase of 85 cases, or 21.04%

Statewide, the number of cases went from 20,138 to 25,760.

That was an increase of 5,622 cases, or 27.92%.

While the increases are steep, they are not rivaling the increases recorded in January when the Delta variant was on the rampage.

At the peak of that surge on Jan. 12, there were 1,924 cases among students in the 14 districts, which equaled 6.41% of the 30,009 students.

The surge peaked for staff was a week before on Jan. 5.

At that time there were 362 cases among the 4,065 staff members, which equaled 8.91%.

Statewide, the numbers for students in the January surge were 41,063, which was 4.50% of the 911,520 students.

Among staff in the January surge there were 12,213 cases, which was 8.95% of the 136,349 staff member population.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.

Coronavirus cases in area schools as of May 12

Community Students Cases Pct. Staff Cases Pct.
Attleboro 5,866 119 2.02 699 30 4.29
Foxboro 2,459 27 1.09 367 5 1.36
Mansfield 3,437 47 1.36 508 12 2.36
Norfolk 1,031 31 3.00 156 6 3.84
North Attleboro 3,969 67 1.68 527 9 1.70
Norton 2,376 31 1.30 326 21 6.44
Plainville 656 13 1.98 86 2 2.32
Seekonk 2,075 28 1.39 299 13 4.34
Wrentham 921 5 0.54 156 1 0.64
Foxboro Charter 1,689 11 0.65 215 7 3.25
Dighton Rehoboth 2,569 23 0.89 348 10 2.87
King Philip 1,874 25 1.33 242 1 0.41
Bristol Aggie 499 5 1.00 55 2 3.63
Norfolk Aggie 588 5 0.85 81 0 0.00
Total May 12 30,009 438 1.46 4,065 119 2.92
Total May 5 30,009 225 0.75 4,065 58 1.42
Total April 28 30,009 207 0.69 4,065 72 1.77
Total April 14 30,009 121 0.40 4,065 37 0.91
Total April 7 30,009 90 0.29 4,065 26 0.64
Total March 31 30,009 57 0.19 4,065 20 0.49
Total March 24 30,009 101 0.33 4,065 22 0.54
Total March 17 30,009 74 0.24 4,065 16 0.39
Total March 10 30,009 87 0.29 4,065 26 0.64
Total March 3 30,009 106 0.35 4,065 32 0.78
Total Feb. 17 30,009 175 .058 4,065 19 0.46
Total Feb. 10 30,009 238 0.79 4,065 31 0.76
Total Feb. 3 30,009 403 1.34 4,065 60 1.47
Total Jan. 26 30,009 755 2.51 4,065 87 2.14
Total Jan. 19 30,009 1,146 3.82 4,065 139 3.42
Total Jan. 12 30,009 1,924 6.41 4,065 243 5.97
Total Jan. 5 30,009 1,578 5.26 4,065 362 8.91
Total Dec. 23 30,009 320 1.06 4,065 47 1.13
Total Dec. 16 30,009 259 0.86 4,065 37 0.91
Total Dec. 9 30,009 287 0.95 4,065 38 0.93

