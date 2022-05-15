Coronavirus cases doubled among students and staff during the week ending May 12 in the 14 school districts tracked by The Sun Chronicle.
Among students, the number of cases went from 225 in the week ending May 5 to 438 in the week ending May 12.
That was a 94.66% increase.
Out of the 30,009 students in the 14 districts, the percentage of students contracting the disease was 1.46%.
The districts encompass Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton, Plainville, Foxboro, Wrentham, Norfolk, Seekonk and Rehoboth.
Meanwhile, cases among staff members more than doubled.
The number of cases in the week ending May 5 was 58. In the week ending May 12 the number was 119.
That was an increase in cases of 105.72%.
Statewide, the number of cases among students went from 8,079 in the week ending May 5 to 13,380 in the week ending May 12.
That was an increase of 5,301 cases, or 65.61%.
The 13,380 cases is 1.46% of the 911,520 students statewide — the same as the percentage in the 14 districts tracked by The Sun Chronicle.
Among staff members, the increase statewide went from 2,636 to 4,030, which was an increase of 1,394, or 52.88%.
All told, the 4,030 represent 2.95% of the 136,349 staff members statewide.
The increases come as an eight-week surge of the BA.2.12.1 sub-variant of the omicron variant of coronavirus has spread among the population.
In the 10-community Sun Chronicle area the number of weekly cases increased from 404 in the week ending May 6, to 489 in the week ending May 13.
That was an increase of 85 cases, or 21.04%
Statewide, the number of cases went from 20,138 to 25,760.
That was an increase of 5,622 cases, or 27.92%.
While the increases are steep, they are not rivaling the increases recorded in January when the Delta variant was on the rampage.
At the peak of that surge on Jan. 12, there were 1,924 cases among students in the 14 districts, which equaled 6.41% of the 30,009 students.
The surge peaked for staff was a week before on Jan. 5.
At that time there were 362 cases among the 4,065 staff members, which equaled 8.91%.
Statewide, the numbers for students in the January surge were 41,063, which was 4.50% of the 911,520 students.
Among staff in the January surge there were 12,213 cases, which was 8.95% of the 136,349 staff member population.