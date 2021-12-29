ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro district and juvenile courts are closed for the remainder of the week due to staff testing positive for COVID-19, the state Trial Court said Thursday.
Several court staff across all departments were infected. Some were in the North Main Street courthouse as recently as Tuesday, the Trial Court said.
District court business will be handled temporarily at the Taunton District Court.
If there are questions for the juvenile court, they should be directed to the Bristol County Juvenile Court clerk’s office at 508-977-4910.
It is the first time since February the court has had to close due to the highly infectious virus.
The court had to close twice previously, once in October 2020 and again the following January.
The latest closure comes amid rising COVID-19 infections in the state, including the highly contagious omicron and delta variants.
The court’s jurisdiction includes criminal and civil cases in Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield and Norton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.