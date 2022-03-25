Changes in the way the state identifies coronavirus deaths resulted in the subtraction of 29 deaths from the previous 382 total for the 10-community Sun Chronicle coverage area, bringing the total down to 353.
The biggest change came in, Attleboro where the number of deaths was reduced from 166 to 137, which accounts for the 29 fewer deaths.
Other changes, as noted previously, came in Wrentham with a cut in deaths from 67 to 54.
In North Attleboro deaths were added, boosting the number for that town from 44 to 65.
Mansfield also had an increase, from 32 to 36.
In Bristol County, the number of deaths fell by 358, from 2,487 to 2,129.
And in Norfolk County the number fell by 375, from 2,242 to 1,867.
On March 14, the state corrected its totals, subtracting 4,081 deaths and adding 400 for a total decline of 3,681. That brought the current total of confirmed deaths to 18,960 as of Thursday.
Level of transmission in The Sun Chronicle coverage area: Low in Bristol County; low in Norfolk County
Number of new cases for the 10-community coverage area since March 17: 134, an increase of 35 over the 99 in the week ending March 17.
Percentage positive for the 10-community area: 2.34%.
Percentage vaccinated with two shots: 70.17%.
Percentage vaccinated with booster: 37.62%
Number of people currently hospitalized at Sturdy Memorial: 1 with coronavirus
Percentage hospitalized at Sturdy Memorial Hospital who are unvaccinated: 0% (coronavirus patients) one vaccinated, one unvaccinated.
Number of deaths in The Sun Chronicle area since March 17: -29; 29 deaths were subtracted due to the state’s new method of identifying coronavirus deaths.
Massachusetts’ level of transmission, according to the CDC: Low.
Percentage of positive cases in state: 1.70%.
Breakdown
(Community, new cases, vaccination rate)
Attleboro 27 66.28
Foxboro 12 78.00
Mansfield 15 78.92
Norfolk 3 75.00
North Attleboro 17 69.68
Norton 11 66.57
Plainville 6 76.45
Rehoboth 17 56.27
Seekonk 20 56.57
Wrentham 6 85.06