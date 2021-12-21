Over the last four weeks the average number of people hospitalized per day statewide due to coronavirus has increased by 130%, jumping from 619 in the week ending Nov. 20 to 1,426 in the week ending Dec. 18.
While hospitalizations are increasing, they have not run out of beds yet.
As of Dec. 19 there were 1,513 coronavirus patients in the 68 hospitals tracked by the state Department of Public Health.
In Southeastern Massachusetts, there are 1,497 regular hospital beds available and out of that number 156 are open.
There are 165 intensive care unit beds and 24 of them are open in this part of the state.
There was no breakdown of the exact number of coronavirus patients in Southeastern Massachusetts.
However, at Sturdy Memorial Hospital the coronavirus patient count on Monday was 33 with six of those in the intensive care unit.
The 33 beds equate to 25% of the hospital’s 132 beds. By Tuesday that number had fallen to 31 and four, respectively. There are 14 ICU beds.
In the week ending Dec. 11, Sturdy was averaging 18 coronavirus patients a day with three in the ICU.
In the week ending Dec. 18 those numbers had grown to 27 and six respectively, or a 50% increase and a 100% increase.
It was estimated that 79% of coronavirus patients had not been vaccinated.
And according to CDC figures, 73 percent of new cases are of the omicron variant, which is thought to be more transmissible but less dangerous than the delta variant.
The average age of those dying from coronavirus is currently 74.
With the growing number cases in the state, Gov. Charlie Baker activated “up to 500” members of the Massachusetts National Guard on Tuesday “to address the non-clinical support needs of hospitals and transport systems.”
“Up to 300 of the Guard members will begin training this week and will support 55 acute care hospitals, as well as 12 ambulance service providers across the Commonwealth,” a news release said.
Sturdy spokeswoman Kathi Hague said the hospital had not been notified if it was to receive any of those services.
Meanwhile, critics of the governor, including Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, who represents Attleboro as part of her district, said Baker is not doing enough.
“This morning, Gov. Baker announced the activation of net 300 members of the National Guard to help hospitals. This is important, but entirely reactionary to COVID transmission, indicating a failure to institute a robust, preventive transmission policy in the first place,” Rausch said at a press conference. “It as if the governor has completely forgotten what flattening the curve means, even though our hospitals are at capacity.”
So far this week the average number of new cases per day is 4,812, a 173 case per day increase over the average per day from last week.
At that rate the number of new cases at the end of this week will be 33,684, or an increase of 1,206, which would be a 3.71% increase over the number of new cases last week.
That week saw an increase of 1,677 cases, or 5.44 percent.
The two prior weeks saw increases of 30.5% and 35.2%, which would seem to indicate the surge has slowed.
However there are three days to go in the week so the numbers could grow.
Meanwhile, DPH released an updated mask advisory recommending that all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask or face covering in indoor public spaces.
DPH particularly urges this recommendation for individuals who have a weakened immune system, or are at increased risk for severe disease because of age or an underlying medical condition, or if someone in their household has a weakened immune system, is at increased risk for severe disease, or is unvaccinated.
All people in Massachusetts (regardless of vaccination status) are required to continue wearing face coverings in certain settings, including transportation and health care facilities.
Last year at this time the average number of coronavirus patients in the hospital statewide per day was 300 higher at 1,723.
That number would grow to 2,340 in the week ending Jan. 6 before the numbers began to fall.
The week ending Jan. 9 saw the greatest number of new cases at 39,946.
The hospitalizations and cases fell steadily after that point until hospitalizations reached a low point of 85 per day statewide in the week ending July 10.
Since that time they have been on the rise reaching a five-week plateau at the 600 level in which hospitalizations ranged from 600-685 per day from Sept. 4 through Oct. 10.
After that, hospitalizations declined slightly to a five-week plateau in the 500s with the numbers per day ranging from 517 to 573 during the period from Oct. 10 through Nov. 13
Starting in the week ending Nov. 20, there were 619 hospitalizations per day and they’ve been increasing ever since reaching 1,426 in the week ending Dec. 18.
