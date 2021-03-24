FALL RIVER -- Fall River Superior Court was closed Wednesday after a probation staff person tested positive for coronavirus.
The court, located in the Fall River Justice Center on South Main Street, is where the most serious criminal cases in the county are prosecuted.
It will reopen Thursday after it is cleaned and disinfected. Other courts in the building will remain open.
It was one of seven state courts closed Wednesday due to COVID-19 exposures.
The superior court handles the most serious cases, such as murder and robbery, from police departments in Attleboro, North Attleboro, Norton, Mansfield, Seekonk and Rehoboth.
It is the court where Aaron Hernandez was tried for the 2013 murder in North Attleboro of Odin Lloyd.
Courts in the state are dealing with a backlog of criminal and civil cases because jury trials have been delayed for over a year by the pandemic.
