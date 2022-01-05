NORTON — What are said to be the first law enforcement K9s in the country trained to detect COVID-19 visited a town school Wednesday, finding signs of the virus in several spots.
Huntah, a female black lab, and Duke, a male golden Lab/retriever mix, sniffed student backpacks, desks, computers and other locations at Norton Middle School.
The dogs, which belong to the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, did have “hits” on surfaces, including three seats in the auditorium, bags and cabinets in offices, an air purifier, and a copy machine, Superintendent Joseph Baeta said.
The dogs were led by their handlers from the sheriff’s office, Capt. Paul Douglas and officer Theodore Santos.
The visit also included a third dog that is in training. It’s from Florida.
Huntah and Duke were used at Yelle Elementary School prior to school vacation.
“We did get hits on a desk, book case, air purifier,” Baeta said.
If one of the dogs smells COVID on an object, they sit down, alerting staff the area has been exposed to the virus and needs to be cleaned.
Along with rapid tests, the dogs are another step to confront the pandemic in schools, officials say.
“Anything to support prevention is a positive and the canines are friendly,” Baeta said.
The dogs have been visiting classrooms in Bristol County this school year after being trained last summer.
COVID-19 is odorless to humans but the dogs can detect its scent on the surface of objects but not a person.
Authorities say the dogs have a near 100 percent accuracy detection rate.
The dogs are available to schools, town buildings including public safety buildings and senior centers, non-profits, nursing homes, medical facilities and other locations in Bristol County.
Anyone interested can send a request to Sheriff Thomas Hodgson, 400 Faunce Corner Road, Dartmouth, MA 02747.
Public safety organizations seeking an urgent COVID visit can contact Capt. Paul Douglas at pauldouglas@bcso-ma.org and Superintendent Steven Souza at stevensouza@bcso-ma.org.
